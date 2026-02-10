James Trafford’s future at Manchester City appears increasingly uncertain as the 23-year-old goalkeeper seeks regular first-team football, and with sources adamant that Leeds United are positioning themselves firmly in the race to sign him.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Trafford is keen to depart the Etihad Stadium in the summer, having found opportunities limited since re-joining from Burnley last year in a £27million deal.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma firmly established as the first-choice shot-stopper under Pep Guardiola, Trafford has been restricted largely to cup competitions, prompting speculation over a potential exit to secure his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England plans.

Leeds have emerged as serious contenders in the race for his signature. The Whites are very keen on the highly-rated stopper, viewing him as an ideal addition to provide reliability and commanding presence between the posts.

Sources suggest Leeds would stand a strong chance of winning the pursuit if they secure Premier League survival this season. Staying in the top flight would enable Daniel Farke’s side to invest more ambitiously in squad improvements, making a move for Trafford far more feasible. Without that status, however, attracting a player of his calibre and wage expectations would be off the table.

Competition remains fierce, with several established Premier League clubs monitoring the situation closely. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked persistently, potentially seeing Trafford as a long-term option or upgrade in goal.

Aston Villa are also among those interested, perhaps eyeing future cover or competition beyond Emiliano Martínez. Newcastle United, who pursued him aggressively in previous windows, continue to admire the Carlisle-born talent.

Leeds primed to launch Trafford move; £30m+ price tag revealed

Man City are understood to value Trafford highly and may demand a significant fee – potentially in excess of £30million – to part ways.

A departure is a possibility in the summer, though, and this time will give Guardiola and Man City sporting director Hugo Viana time to assess options to replace him.

For Trafford, the priority is clear: consistent minutes to maintain his development and international ambitions with England. He is prepared to move on, despite only joining Man City from Burnley last summer.

The ex-Burnley man would likely get ample opportunities to play consistently at Leeds, and could slot straight into the starting XI.

Illan Meslier will depart as a free agent this summer after falling down the pecking order under Farke.

Last summer’s signing Lucas Perri has had some poor moments, and now has been dropped from the team, with 35-year-old keeper Karl Darlow starting in his place in the last four Premier League matches.

Sources have revealed that an ‘underwhelmed’ Farke has lost faith in the Brazilian, and he could even be moved on this summer should Leeds retain their Premier League status and secure a high-profile replacement.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Trafford’s next move could prove one of the summer’s intriguing goalkeeper stories, with Leeds firmly in the frame to bring him in.

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday that Leeds have sent scouts to watch Union SG centre-back Ross Sykes in action on multiple occasions this season, and could make a move for him in the summer.

Everton and Burnley have also been watching Sykes, who is emerging as one of the most in-demand players in Belgium thanks to his excellent form.

In other news, we have also revealed that Leeds are plotting a summer move for Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan, who’s been long admired by recruitment figures at Elland Road.

There are a number of hurdles the Whites need to clear to lure the attacking midfielder from Russian side Krasnodar, but Farke’s side are confident they can still bring him in.

