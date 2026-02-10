How are the likes of Son and Moore faring?

It’s been a nightmarish season for Tottenham, but have any of the players who escaped in the summer been faring any better?

Until last season’s victory in the Europa League, lists were often circulated on social media of the vast number of former Tottenham players who had won a trophy elsewhere since they last had. It served as a painful reminder of Spurs’ negative fortunes.

There were hopes for a new era this summer on the back of their return to Champions League football, with the appointment of Thomas Frank as head coach, but he has been ill suited to the role and the shortfalls of their squad have been clear to see.

With Tottenham now unable to say they aren’t in a relegation battle, it’s proving to be another miserable season in the Premier League after last season’s 17th-place finish.

But has the grass been any greener for the players who left Spurs in the summer?

Focusing on those who made 10 appearances or more for the club, here’s how they have been getting on.

Fraser Forster

Third choice by the end of his time with Tottenham, Forster was released at the end of his contract and it took the veteran goalkeeper until halfway into the new season to find a new club.

Bournemouth signed Forster in January to provide backup to Djordje Petrovic, with Will Dennis injured at the time and then moving on loan to Leyton Orient.

Only on a six-month contract, Forster is yet to make his debut for Bournemouth and their subsequent signing of Christos Mandas from Lazio means he is unlikely to, having found himself third in command again.

Sergio Reguilon

Reguilon only played six times in his final season as a Spurs player after loan spells with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford.

The left-back remained a free agent until December, when MLS side Inter Miami announced they would be adding him to their squad.

The MLS season begins later this month. Reguilon will hope to have the chance to get up and running with his new club soon, but went off 17 minutes into their first pre-season friendly due to a knee sprain and hasn’t played in either of the next two.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Marseille had an obligation to buy Hojbjerg after his loan spell with the French side last season, bringing an end to his 184-game spell as a Spurs player.

The Danish midfielder played 32 times last season and has 30 appearances to his name this term, already matching his 2024-25 tally of three goals between Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Son Heung-min

Undoubtedly one of Spurs’ best players of the Premier League era, former captain Son signed for Los Angeles FC in the summer.

Over the second half of the 2025 MLS season, he scored nine goals from 10 games, including a hat-trick against Real Salt Lake City in September.

A record of three from three in the MLS Cup play-offs means the South Korean legend – who has largely played as a centre-forward in the States – has 12 goals from 13 games in all competitions for LAFC ahead of the new campaign.

Bryan Gil

Like Hojbjerg, Gil made a loan exit permanent in the summer, signing a five-year contract with Girona in his case.

The winger scored four goals from 32 games for them last season but hasn’t got off the mark this term, despite being given 20 appearances since his £8.6m move.

Gil has only completed the full 90 minutes of one LaLiga game this season, but has recorded three assists in the Spanish top flight.

Alejo Veliz

Veliz retraced his steps back to the club Spurs originally signed him from, Rosario Central, after unfruitful loan spells in Spain with Sevilla and Espanyol.

The striker has scored six goals from 20 games in his second spell with Rosario, who won the 2025 Primera Division title.

Veliz will be staying in South America after his loan spell, but not with Rosario, since Brazilian side Bahia – part of the City Football Group – have reportedly agreed to sign him in June.

Mikey Moore

After his first 21 appearances for Spurs, top prospect Moore moved to Rangers on loan in August.

It was a rocky start to the season for Rangers and in turn Moore himself, who had to wait until November for his first Scottish Premiership goal and then frustratingly suffered an injury.

But he has bounced back as an important part of Rangers’ revival, scoring three more goals since (including one in the Old Firm win over Celtic in January).

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed recently that Rangers are interested in keeping Moore for a second season on loan.