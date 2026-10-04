Former Leeds boss reveals ‘everyone knew’ about Man City cheating and punishment must be ‘severe’

It was known that Man City were breaking the rules in 2022

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says “everyone knew” Manchester City were inflating their budget as he recounts what happened in the summer of 2022.

City have been investigation for 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, and have been found guilty of every single one. They’ve appealed the decision, adamant they’ve done nothing wrong.

But it’s come to light that they have been inflating sponsor payments with money from their owners, which goes against league rules.

Former Leeds boss Marsch, who was in charge at the club in 2022 and 2023, believes it was evident something was going on at City given what happened in the summer of ’22.

He told The Guardian: “I think Man City should be punished severely. I think they should have to go down, and by the way, everyone knew about it. Everyone knew.

“That summer [2022], us and Man City were the only teams that said we made money. For us, we did make money, because we sold Raphinha, we sold Kalvin Phillips [to City]. We had a lot left over from what we bought. At the time, we weren’t in a position financially to not save. Our ownership didn’t have deep pockets. Whereas when Man City says this, I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of joke?’

“When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it’s like: ‘Yeah, OK, sure!’ So, I knew there were inconsistencies in it, but what can you do? You just put your arms in the air and go, ‘This is football.'”

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Unai Emery feels breaches are common

Marsch is not the only manager to come up against City who’s had a say on their breaches.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery feels what has happened at the Etihad is more common than we’re aware of.

He said: “It’s an issue that was already known. Because we all have our restrictions, we have to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play, we have to figure out how to draw up contracts with new people.

“Financial Fair Play seeks a financial balance so that what you generate is spent and there isn’t inflation. Yes, many other clubs have inflated their budgets, and now it’s coming to light, and naturally there’s a decline.

“That’s something that the courts and those responsible will have to decide. I feel sorry because how that team played. With [Pep] Guardiola, there were times when they were unmatched.”

With City having appealed the decision, potential sanctions are on hold.