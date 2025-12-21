Guardiola orders Man City to seal deal with one of the Premier League’s best – Sources

Pep Guardiola is driving Manchester City towards agreeing a deal with a Premier League ace who has largely been overlooked.

When considering the top centre-backs in the Premier League in recent times, Virgil van Dijk is often mentioned first. Arsenal pair Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba this season in particular are named, while Marc Guehi – who may well be the best English defender in the Premier League right now – cannot be discounted.

However, one name who rarely gets a look-in is Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian ace, 23, has largely been used in his favoured centre-back position alongside Ruben Dias this season and his performances have been exemplary.

Sources tell us Man City are determined to ensure that Gvardiol remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans and aim for him to sign a new contract this season.

Gvardiol was seen in conversation with Guardiola at the end of Saturday’s victory over West Ham United, with the manager speaking animatedly to the defender on the pitch. The exchange appeared to focus on tactical aspects of his performance.

After the match, Gvardiol played down the moment, joking that Guardiola was asking him for holiday advice ahead of a trip to Croatia.

In reality, however, the City manager is a huge admirer of the defender’s style and attributes and is keen to help him reach his full potential.

While Guardiola’s own contract expires at the end of next season, the club is already taking steps to ensure Gvardiol’s future extends beyond his current manager’s tenure.

The Croatian international is under contract until 2028, but City are eager to secure an extension by the summer to safeguard his long-term future at the club. A new deal would obviously come with a handy pay rise too.

Gvardiol has been one of Guardiola’s most frequently used players this season, underlining his importance to the team.

