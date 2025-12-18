Semenyo has a big decision to make about where he sees himself playing next

Antoine Semenyo is one of the most in-demand players ahead of the January transfer window – but his various suitors have different ideas of how they’d use him were they to win the race for his hotly-contested signature.

As one of the leading scorers in the Premier League this season, Semenyo is in the kind of form that may render the contract extension he signed with Bournemouth in the summer inconsequential. The side from the south coast face an uphill battle to keep their talisman as he attracts interest from higher up the table.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all continue to be linked with Semenyo, but he’d fit in differently at each destination.

So, where would he be most likely to play for each of his suitors?

Liverpool – right winger

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes is well aware of Semenyo given their shared past at Bournemouth, where the Ghana international has made a name for himself on either flank.

And if he was to lure him to Liverpool too, Semenyo could fit in on either side. Where he plays most frequently will largely depend on what happens with Mohamed Salah in January.

If Salah leaves, having spoken out against the club earlier this month, then Semenyo could be primed to take over his spot on the right wing.

But if Salah stays, having been restored to the squad for Liverpool’s last game before he headed off for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, then Semenyo would have to target Cody Gakpo’s place on the left wing instead.

The good news for Liverpool is that sources understand it is a move to Anfield which the 25-year-old fancies above all others.

Manchester City – right winger

Manchester City’s current options on the wings include Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and summer signing Rayan Cherki.

From that crop of players, Doku and Savinho are both more effective on the left-hand side, while Foden and Cherki are both capable of playing more centrally.

Therefore, Semenyo would seem best placed to challenge for a place on the right wing if he was to end up at the Etihad Stadium, where he would be a more proven option than Bobb.

Pep Guardiola is known to be flexible with how he deploys his players, but the right wing would seem to be the best starting point for Semenyo at City – unless the manager would prefer to put him on the left to keep Cherki or Foden on the right.

Manchester United – left wing-back

In an attempt to get the most out of Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, Manchester United overhauled their attack in the summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to support new striker Benjamin Sesko.

All three will have reasonable expectations of continuing to start regularly, which leads to the prospect of Semenyo having to play at wing-back if he joins United.

It’s a role they believe he can fulfil as they look to add a greater attacking threat from out wide, although taking on more defensive responsibilities may hamper his output.

Naturally right-footed, Semenyo could play as a left-sided wing-back for United, still with a focus on cutting in and shooting as opposed to crossing (although he does have decent ability on his weaker foot to be able to do so when needed).

Tottenham – left winger

One of Tottenham’s main priorities to strengthen next, clear since the last transfer window closed, is the left wing position.

Spurs need to enhance their attacking threat and securing a more explosive option on the left wing would benefit them, rather than using a more technical player like Xavi Simons there.

Allowing him freedom to cut inside and create chances, it could well be the most natural role for Semenyo. However, Spurs aren’t faring that much better than his current side at present.

