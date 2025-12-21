Chelsea are on the hunt for another top young talent

Chelsea are ready to turn their attention to signing another of the game’s top young talents, with sources revealing they are looking to beat a number of European rivals to the addition of a Greek starlet in 2026.

BlueCo are one of the world’s most successful organisations in terms of recruiting young talent. Brazilian Estevao arrived in the summer, joining the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez at Stamford Bridge.

While their footballing network is worldwide, some of their attention is on an area of Europe that Chelsea are particularly fond of, Belgium.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois were lured to Stamford Bridge at a young age and both came from Genk, and now Chelsea are again looking at the Limburg club as they target 18-year-old talent Konstantinos Karetsas.

Genk-born Karetsas, who has chosen to represent Greece, is at home playing as 10 or wide, but he can play anywhere in the final third.

Karetsas, who has previously been linked with Everton and Liverpool, is on the radar of every major club in Europe and TEAMtalk can reveal that he has emerged on Chelsea and BlueCo’s radar this season.

The teenager has been a first-team regular for 18-months and it is believed that 2026 will likely see his departure from Genk.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, again, have been keeping close tabs on him this year, but in recent months Chelsea have been paying increasingly close attention to his progress.

Chelsea have a number of attacking talents, but that will not stop them looking at the world’s best talent and battling to land them.

With Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also looking the battle to land Karetsas will be heated, but Chelsea are making it clear to his camp that they want the next chapter of his footballing career to be in West London.

