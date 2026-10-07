Man City FFP: City to be rendered irrelevant as Premier League clubs band together with desired punishments

Man City are facing an anxious wait over their FFP punishment

There is ‘strong support’ for two monumental punishments being handed down to Manchester City which will effectively render the club irrelevant to all barring the fans who remain loyal.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 separate occasions. The club have appealed the ruling, though if unsuccessful in proving their innocence, the punishment will be severe in the extreme.

All manner of outcomes ranging from fines, transfer bans, points deductions, expulsion from the Premier League and removal of the ownership are in play.

And according to the latest from The Times’ Duncan Castles, there is growing support amongst Premier League clubs for Man City to not only be expelled from the top flight, but have the Abu Dhabi ownership removed too.

What’s more, Castles revealed the English Football League are expected to deny Man City entry into the Championship, League One, or League Two. That echoes prior claims made by Ben Jacobs.

As such, there’s a very real scenario brewing where Man City are booted out of the Premier League and re-enter the football pyramid in the fifth tier National League.

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Man City could play National League football

Castles wrote on X: ‘Strong support for Manchester City being expelled from the Premier League and being refused entry to the EFL.

‘And for the Abu Dhabi ownership being removed from the club.’

If Man City were playing fifth tier football, it’s almost inevitable all of their best players would leave.

And without the bottomless funding of the Abu Dhabi ownership, and without being able to cook the books, there’s no guarantee Man City would rise up through the divisions at the first time of asking.

As such, City could be facing a scenario where it’s decades before they reach the Premier League again.

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