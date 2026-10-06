Erling Haaland: Striker chooses between Arsenal and Barcelona with decision made

Erling Haaland has a clear preference on who he wishes to join between Arsenal and Barcelona amid ongoing speculation he’ll leave Manchester City if they’re forcibly relegated.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching FFP on 114 separate occasions. The club are appealing, though if they fail to prove their innocence, the punishment will be extremely severe.

Expulsion from the Premier League is possible, though may not get the necessary 15 votes from other Premier League sides.

City’s top flight status could still be removed, however, with a gigantic points deduction that would essentially relegate them anyway among the possibilities.

If City go down, most if not all of their best players will leave, including arguably the best striker in world football, Erling Haaland.

A prior report from Football Insider claims Haaland has already made up his mind and he won’t stick around for any sort of rebuild.

Arsenal are understood to have contacted his representatives, though TEAMtalk have consistently reported the likeliest outcome would be a move to Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona would both love to bring the 26-year-old Norwegian on board, though of the pair, only one move makes sense.

Barca are well known to be in the market for a new striker having waved goodbye to Robert Lewandowski over the summer. Attempts to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid did not succeed.

Real, meanwhile, already have a generational No 9 in Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman might secretly prefer to play on the left, though that’s where Vinicius Junior plays, and he’s just signed a mammoth new contract.

Accordingly, it’s Barcelona that looks the most plausible destination for Halaand, and per the latest from FI’s Pete O’Rourke, it’s the Camp Nou which Haaland favours.

ERLING HAALAND: Norway boss issues telling injury update before Liverpool v Man City

Erling Haaland chooses Barcelona over Arsenal

He wrote: ‘Erling Haaland would prefer a move to Barcelona over Arsenal if Manchester City were relegated.’

The reporter added: ‘Haaland has been a “dream target” for Barcelona for several years, and they are ready to pursue a move for him if they get any “inkling” of him wanting out of City.

‘Sources say that the challenge of playing in La Liga would appeal to the striker at this stage of his career, after several years of tearing up the Premier League.’

READ NEXT: Jamie Carragher makes Man City FFP punishment claim that’ll rattle club’s owners to the core

On the subject of cost, rumours of a €175m release clause being in play are wide of the mark. Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed Haaland’s current deal at City does contain a release clause, though it doesn’t become active until 2029.

TEAMtalk have been able to verify there is no relegation clause in Haaland’s deal, meaning a gigantic fee will be required, even if City find themselves negotiating from a position of weakness.

FI concluded by noting Arsenal have the financial muscle to out-gun Barcelona, though if the player only wants Barca as the report states, Arsenal’s extra cash won’t matter.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal joined by Chelsea and Barcelona in race for the next Jude Bellingham