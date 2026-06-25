Liverpool and Manchester United could enter the frame for Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luka Vuskovic, despite him agreeing personal terms with a rival Premier League club, a report has claimed.

Vuskovic continued his exciting development on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham last season. The centre-back established himself as one of the best young defenders in the German Bundesliga and became a surprise goal threat for Hamburg, scoring six times in 30 appearances.

Vuskovic is currently representing Croatia at the World Cup, and he started during their opening 4-2 defeat to England.

Tottenham rate Vuskovic very highly, but he is a strong candidate to leave this summer as they have already signed fellow central defenders Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Indeed, sources have already confirmed to our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that the teenager has asked to leave N17 this summer, fearing a reduction of his minutes and making it clear he does not want to leave on loan again.

Brighton have finalised personal terms with the 19-year-old and sent Spurs two bids for him, worth £30million and £45m respectively.

However, both of those offers have been rejected as Spurs value Vuskovic at closer to £60m.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool and Man Utd are watching the situation closely and could enter talks to hijack Brighton’s move.

Liverpool are searching for a long-term defensive solution, and Vuskovic is exactly the type of player they are looking for.

He already has top-level experience and has the potential to develop into an elite star.

Signing Vuskovic would help Liverpool to replace Ibrahima Konate and prepare for life after the legendary Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have already taken steps to future-proof their backline, having captured Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, and Vuskovic could arrive to make their defence even stronger.

United, meanwhile, have been warned it would be a huge ‘missed opportunity’ if they did not open talks for Vuskovic.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool, Man Utd both considering Vuskovic moves

The teenager would provide extra defensive depth for Michael Carrick amid concerns over the long-term fitness of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. United also need to prepare for Harry Maguire’s potential departure after his new one-year contract expires.

Despite rumoured interest from Liverpool and United, we confirmed on Saturday that Brighton remain confident of landing Vuskovic, suggesting a third offer is in the works.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing to launch a jaw-dropping new bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, as per a report.

Spurs are hunting a winger signing of their own and are ready to pay a World Cup star as much as £325,000 per week, it has been claimed.