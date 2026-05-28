Man City defender Ruben Dias is looking to move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer after Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave, according to reports.

The Citizens conceded the Premier League title to Arsenal last week as second-placed Man City eventually finished seven points adrift of the Gunners.

Widespread reports had indicated that Guardiola would leave at the end of the season before Man City officially announced his departure last Friday.

Guardiola spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium and will go down as one of the best managers the Premier League has ever seen, perhaps only second to legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

His influence at Man City was great and now Caught Offside are claiming that Guardiola’s exit has made Dias ‘unsettled’ and the Portugal international ‘has instructed his agent to explore options for a move away’.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid have all now reignited their interest in Dias as a result of his new transfer stance with the centre-back currently valued at around €60m.

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Dias still has a contract until the summer of 2029 at Man City, but ‘the player’s desire for a fresh challenge and the allure of Europe’s elite clubs keep the prospect of a summer transfer alive’.

As well as Dias, it is understood that La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in Man City defender Josko Gvardiol, as Los Blancos are likely to wave goodbye to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger this summer.

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Guardiola exit is ‘sad for football in this country’

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce insists Guardiola’s exit from Man City is “sad” for the club but also “sad for football in this country”.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “It’s sad for anyone who supports Manchester City, but also sad for football in this country, because Pep Guardiola has been great. Whenever we’ve come across each other, it has always been a pleasure for me, and I think a lot of what he does has helped the Premier League become the best league in the world.

“[I’ll] be sad to see him go, and I don’t think he’ll return to England, but I’m sure he’ll have the withdrawal symptoms in two or three months and ask, ‘what am I going to do with myself?’

“You do need a rest when you’re under that pressure, but then again, you love it so much that you’re in this period where you can’t decide [whether to go back].

“I wish him all the best, and I’ll be eager to see where he turns up next.”

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