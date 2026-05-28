Liverpool’s top winger target Yan Diomande has spoken out on the speculation surrounding his future, as a blockbuster report claims the Reds could sign him for an eye-watering £130million this summer.

The Reds’ current transfer record stands at the £125million they paid to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle last summer, but it appears they could stunningly surpass that with a move for Diomande.

As far back as December, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher had revealed Reds officials were in what was described as ‘almost daily contact’ with the winger’s entourage over a potential move to Anfield.

Diomande, who notched 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 games for RB Leipzig this season, is viewed internally by the Reds as their top target to replace Mohamed Salah.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande and value the Ivorian international at €100million (£86.2m, $116.4m). However, according to German outlet Sport Bild, the fee for Diomande could actually reach as high as €150million (£130m / $174m) with add-ons included.

Liverpool are named as one of four clubs who could potentially match this price tag, alongside Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, the talented 19-year-old has spoken out in an interview, discussing his future.

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‘A good idea to play for big clubs’

Diomande admits he is acutely aware of the interest from Europe’s top clubs, and said he is keen to join what he describes as a ‘top club.’

But the youngster refused to give any hints on what his preferred next move would be.

“Yeah, I heard. But I don’t know if it’s going to be okay for every­one to pay that,” Diomande told SoFoot, referring to his reported €150million valuation.

“I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher.

“So, it was Leganes [his former club], today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

However, it is worth noting that TEAMtalk revealed in April that a move to Liverpool does hold ‘genuine appeal’ for Diomande, and we understand that agreeing personal terms is unlikely to be an issue for the Merseysiders.

“It depends, huh. Foot­ball is my life, and my life is about taking risks,” Diomande added.

“We’re alive, but we never know what might hap­pen. I am African, I am a believer. I believe in God, I work. Whatever the club, I am ready to fight every day to win my place, to give my best. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I know how to do, me.”

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