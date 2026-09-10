Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s decision to play Matheus Cunha as the number nine instead of Benjamin Sesko has left the Slovenian media furious, as the 45-year-old drops a hint on whether the striker could start against Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Thursday evening.

Sesko has made three substitute appearances for Man Utd in the Premier League so far this season.

The Slovenia international striker has scored once in those games

Cunha has been deployed as the number nine for Man Utd so far this campaign.

The Brazil international is not a natural striker and has failed to score in any of those games, although he has registered one assist.

Against Everton last weekend, Cunha started up front for Man Utd.

Sesko replaced the Brazilian forward after 70 minutes and scored in the 88th minute, as the Premier League game between Everton and Man Utd at the Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Man Utd will return to action on Thursday evening when they face Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, the Slovenian media has ripped into Man Utd manager Carrick for preferring Cunha to Sesko to play as the number nine, as relayed by The Daily Mail.

TV channel 24ur Sport asked: ‘The Champions League is back! Is Sesko a victim of the coach’s system?’

Website Ekipa noted: ‘Sesko flies on the shameful numbers of the Brazilian – fans firmly against Carrick.

‘He (Cunha) completely failed, showing a catastrophic performance. A total zero.

‘Cunha ended with zero shots on target, zero assists, zero dribbles.

‘He lost the ball 11 times and was beaten in every aerial duel.

‘But Carrick insisting that Sesko is still more effective on the bench, while the Brazilian plays up front, is driving fans crazy.

‘Sesko has to play from the first minute, they’re yelling.’

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Benjamin Sesko could start for Man Utd vs Sabah

Sesko suffered a shin injury against Liverpool towards the end of last season.

The 23-year-old striker did not feature at all for Man Utd in pre-season, with Carrick gradually getting him into action.

On Wednesday, Man Utd boss Carrick suggested that Sesko could start against Sabah, as the former RB Leipzig striker is slowing gaining full match fitness.

Carrick said about Sesko: “Yeah, Ben’s close.

“He’s obviously getting closer and closer.

“He missed a lot, you know. It was the end of April, really, [and] Liverpool, [his] last game [of the season, in May].

“It was a long time for him to miss and we had to manage him and look after him, get him fit and he’s probably trained three-and-a-bit weeks fully, non-restriction.

“And I think you can see that, coming onto the pitch and getting his rhythm and it was a fantastic goal.

“He did an awful lot for us last season, it was nice to see him get on the end of that cross.

“So, he’s in a good place, Ben.

“Yeah, he’ll be part of each and every game, you know, and it’s just a case of when he takes that next step.

“But he’s in a good place.”

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