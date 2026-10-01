Bruno Fernandes: Juventus reach decision on signing Man Utd midfielder for €60m

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with Juventus

Juventus have made up their mind on whether they will meet Manchester United’s asking price for Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in the Italian media.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 and has been (arguably?) the best player for the Red Devils.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 111 goals and given 109 assists in 334 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

It emerged this week that Man Utd want Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils plan to trigger the option to keep the midfielder for another year.

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Man Utd set Bruno Fernandes price

However, Man Utd would be willing to sell Fernandes for a fee of €50-60m (up to £51m, $67.4m).

Journalist Mark Brus wrote in CaughtOffside: “While the official position is that Fernandes is not for sale, there would obviously be a price that could convince the club.

“I’m told that price would have to be in the region of €50-60m.

“Whether anyone’s willing to pay that for a 32-year-old is another thing.

“Still, the interest is definitely there, and with a new contract far from certain, I’d expect clubs to start sounding this out more closely in the coming weeks and months.”

Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray are the three clubs mentioned in the report with interest in Fernandes.

Juventus unable to meet Bruno Fernandes price

TuttoJuve are now reporting that Juventus are unable to pay €60m (£51m, $67.4m) for Fernandes.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has claimed that if Man Utd remain steadfast on that fee, then the Bianconeri would find it ‘difficult’ to sign Fernandes.

The headline in the report reads: ‘United are ready to sell Bruno Fernandes, but the fee is out of reach for Juventus’.

The report itself has stated while mentioning the figures: ‘These are decidedly significant figures for Juventus, which would make it very difficult to turn their interest in the midfielder into a full-fledged negotiation.’

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