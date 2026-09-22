Man Utd have perfect chance to sign England star in January to fix major Carrick problem – Exclusive

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is attracting growing interest from Manchester United and Liverpool as he enters the final year of his contract, and TEAMtalk understands that a January move is growing more likely.

The 27-year-old two-cap England international has made more than 200 league appearances for the Eagles, but is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2027, presenting United with a real chance to land the defender in a cut-price deal.

Palace are determined to retain their reliable defender and are understood to be doing everything they can to persuade him to sign a new deal. However, interest from elsewhere could turn his head.

Man Utd are keeping a particularly close eye on Mitchell’s situation.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency at left-back in recent seasons and view Mitchell as an experienced, ready-made option who knows the Premier League inside out.

He is also a much cheaper option than Newcastle star Lewis Hall, for example, and a deal for Mitchell in January is viewed as doable.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with a potential move.

With questions surrounding the form of Milos Kerkez, the Reds are understood to view Mitchell as a solid option to add competition and depth on the left flank.

His status as a homegrown player would also help with squad registration rules, and sources have confirmed Liverpool are interested and monitoring his situation.

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Chelsea also keen on Tyrick Mitchell

Chelsea complete the trio of interested parties. The Blues are attracted by the prospect of securing a high-quality, proven performer in Mitchell, without paying a large transfer fee.

The left-back’s consistency, defensive reliability and improving attacking contribution have made him one of the more dependable full-backs in the division.

While Palace remain hopeful of tying Mitchell down, a race for his signature looks increasingly likely if fresh terms cannot be agreed in the coming months.

Any move would come alive in January as Palace will want to recoup a small fee for Mitchell at least, rather than losing him for nothing in the summer.

The interest from three of England’s biggest clubs underlines Mitchell’s rising stock. For now, the focus remains on whether Crystal Palace can keep one of their own.

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