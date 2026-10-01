SECOND manager now on Man Utd radar after Antonio Conte as INEOS reach Michael Carrick sack decision

After links between Manchester United and Antonio Conte, a reliable journalist has now revealed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have an interest in former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, too, as TEAMtalk discloses the club’s current stance on sacking Michael Carrick.

Earlier this month, it emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are looking at Conte as a potential replacement for Carrick.

Conte is without a managerial job at the moment after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

According to September 15’s print edition of Corriere della Sera, as relayed by SportWitness and CalcioMercato, Conte is at the top of Man Utd’s shortlist of managers should the club decide to get rid of Carrick.

Man Utd have picked up only five points from five Premier League matches so far this season.

The Red Devils have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion, although they won their opening game of the Champions League against Sabah.

It has now emerged that former Newcastle United manager Howe is also on Man Utd’s radar.

According to reliable journalist Dean Jones in FlashScore, Man Utd wanted to hire Howe when Ruben Amorim was sacked.

Man Utd eventually chose Carrick after he impressed in his spell as interim manager, but INEOS’s admiration for the former Newcastle boss remains.

Howe parted ways with Newcastle at the end of last season and is without a managerial role at the moment.

Jones wrote: “Howe’s name has begun to crop up again in relation to the United job as questions around Carrick have emerged, and sources do believe he remains a figure of interest to the club’s decision-makers.

“It is not something that United have to make a decision on right now, and it is important to note that no contact has been made with any other coaches or representatives at this time.

“The club are supportive of their current boss and extremely hopeful he guides them towards better results and performances.

“But if Carrick does not make progress with his team quickly, then the situation will develop – and Howe will likely emerge as a contender.”

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Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick now

Until and unless Man Utd start picking up points and get on a positive run of results in the Premier League, speculation on the future of Carrick will persist.

However, as of now, Man Utd are not planning to make any change.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 21 that Man Utd have decided to stick with Carrick for now.

We also understand that Man Utd have not made any contact whatsoever with Conte.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, has said that Man Utd are sticking with Carrick, who has the backing of the player as well.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys.

“As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry.

“And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick.

“That’s Manchester United position on Carrick.

“Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the player is absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

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