JJ Gabriel decides dream transfer as Man Utd push hard for scholarship deal

JJ Gabriel and his family have already decided the wonderkid’s ideal next destination, according to a report, though Manchester United are still determined to tie him down to a scholarship deal.

Gabriel is only 15 years old but has established himself as arguably the best young player in the Man Utd academy. He won the U18 Premier League Player of the Season award last term, despite being just 14 when the season began.

The versatile attacker, who can operate in the No 10 role or as a centre-forward or left winger, rocked United on September 15 when he submitted a formal request to leave the club.

Gabriel and his camp feel the Red Devils have failed to keep promises over the teenager picking up senior minutes.

Gabriel’s current contract runs until the end of the campaign, and United believe they will be able to finalise a scholarship deal with him.

But the attacking sensation has an Irish passport through his father’s side, and he could therefore leave as early as October 6 (Tuesday), when he turns 16.

According to the Manchester Evening News’ United writer, Steven Railston, Gabriel and his family ‘have always dreamt of him playing for Barcelona, which is partly why they have visited so often’.

Gabriel and his family are ‘regular visitors’ to Barcelona, and he is currently there working with a private coach to keep sharp, having not trained at Carrington for over two weeks.

His ‘new permanent home could be Barcelona if the Catalan club can overcome red tape to sign him’, while Real Madrid are also showing keen interest.

But if it came down to choosing between the two LaLiga giants, Gabriel would likely pick Barca.

We confirmed on Sunday that United have refused to accept they will lose the academy star and continue to hold talks over a huge potential scholarship deal.

But our sources state that these discussions have heralded little progress, with Gabriel and his family eager to secure a major move abroad.

Barcelona react to JJ Gabriel links

Despite Gabriel being eager to join Barca, their sporting director, Deco, shut down his club’s reported interest last week.

Deco told a press conference: “There’s nothing to say about this boy.

“It’s normal we always have players linked with us. There’s a huge market for that, even when they are young.

“We are not interested in any player in his situation. I’m not sure what’s happening, and if he’s still a Manchester United player. We are not involved in that.

“First of all, we need to understand how the situation is before we try to do something. To speak about young, teenage players, it is not our business.”

United have been told that Gabriel completing a U-turn over his exit wish is possible.

Meanwhile, we can reveal United and Chelsea are running constant checks on a £68m Portugal star.