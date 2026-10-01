Man Utd, Chelsea running constant checks on £68m Portugal star as chances of January deal are revealed – Exclusive

Chelsea and Manchester United are increasingly keen on a move for Tomas Araujo after making multiple checks on the Benfica defender and having witnessed him produce a standout display against AC Milan last month, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Araujo has long been admired by clubs around Europe and has established himself as an important player for Benfica after coming through the club’s academy at the Estadio da Luz.

The 24-year-old Portugal international is comfortable in possession, possesses an impressive passing range and has developed into a top-line defender, qualities which have ensured his name remains firmly on the radar of several major clubs.

The fact he can operate at either centre-back or right-back is an added bonus – and interest in his services is far and wide.

TEAMtalk understands most of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have monitored Araujo for several years, with his progress also being followed alongside former Benfica teammate Antonio Silva, who left the Portuguese giants for Bournemouth in the summer.

One Premier League scout told TEAMtalk that Araujo is a player many clubs believe has a “higher ceiling”, underlining the belief that he still has significant room for development despite already operating at a high level.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among those continuing to watch the defender, with both clubs in attendance for Benfica’s Champions League clash with AC Milan last month, we can reveal…

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Chelsea, Man Utd can sign Araujo as price becomes clear

Araujo produced a man-of-the-match performance in that game, further strengthening the impression he is a player capable of performing at the highest level.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion were also understood to have watched Araujo last month, highlighting the level of Premier League interest surrounding the Benfica star.

However, any move in January appears highly unlikely after Araujo committed his future to Benfica by signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract last month.

Tellingly, though, that deal does contain a release clause set at €80m (£68m, $90m), making it clear to any of his suitors exactly what sort of fee it will take to prise him away.

That new deal gives Benfica greater protection over one of their most highly valued players and means the focus is expected to shift towards next summer, when several clubs could explore the possibility of taking him away from Lisbon.

And it is not just Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on Araujo, with his performances continuing to attract attention from elsewhere in Europe.

For now, however, Benfica have no immediate reason to consider a January departure, while Araujo remains an important part of their plans under new head coach Marco Silva, and they will not consider any mid-season offer that falls below his hefty release clause.

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