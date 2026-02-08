Manchester United have made an offer for one of Real Madrid’s most important players, per a shock report, while Rio Ferdinand has urged INEOS to make a U-turn on a Red Devils star’s future.

United are enjoying a superb run of form under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who has led his team to four wins from four games, which leaves them fourth in the Premier League table.

Carrick wants to earn the manager’s job permanently. To do so, Champions League qualification is thought to be a must, and United are on track to achieve that.

But the Red Devils’ chiefs still have their eyes on potential transfer targets for the summer, and one name that has been linked today is Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao.

Man Utd submit ‘formal bid’ for Real Madrid centre-back

A shock report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that United have submitted a ‘formal offer’ of €40million (£34.7m, $47.3m) for Real Madrid star Militao.

Militao is sidelined with a torn hamstring at the moment. He has suffered multiple injury problems in recent years – notably two ACL injuries in both knees.

But when he is available, Militao is one of the first names on the team sheet for Madrid.

Fichajes have claimed that even though Real Madrid have not made a concrete decision on the future of the centre-back, they are ‘considering United’s offer’.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with the future of Harry Maguire still in doubt.

However, Fichajes’ report must be taken with a pinch of salt. They have a history of making outlandish claims that turn out to be untrue, and no other outlets have stated that United have made a bid for Militao.

Also, Militao’s injury record would make a move for the Brazilian a huge risk, despite his undeniable quality.

‘He needs to sign a new deal’

Meanwhile, former United star Rio Ferdinand has urged INEOS to prioritise a new contract for Casemiro, despite the 33-year-old already announcing his intentions to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Casemiro has played a leading role in the Red Devils’ impressive form under Carrick, and Ferdinand believes he should be retained for another campaign.

“Casemiro… the game left him, he’s meant to leave the game before the game left him,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Listen, where’s he going? He needs to sign a new deal. We need to get on to him now, Casemiro, get him another contract and say, ‘you know what, give us another year’.

“Because we’re going to have to go out and replace that and the way he’s performing at the moment, we’re going to have to spend a lot of money to go and replace Casemiro the way he’s performing under Michael Carrick.

“The reports are that that’s an area they’re going to look into in the summer and I hope they do that, and they’re diligent in their research and their recruitment.”

Man Utd rejected by elite coach in major ‘blow’

In other news, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that Paris Saint-German is not considering managing United next season, despite links with the job.

“He believes taking over at United is not the right project for him,” the report states, while Enrique is in discussions over a new contract with PSG.

The news is described as a ‘blow to United’s owners’ with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s admiration for Enrique well-known.

