Florian Wirtz is strictly not for sale amid a belief the best is yet to come at Liverpool

Liverpool have moved swiftly to quash speculation surrounding their star playmaker, Florian Wirtz, amid ongoing speculation suggesting he could be offloaded to Real Madrid after just one season on Merseyside, and with sources sharing the verdict from inside Kirkby on why the German is poised to become a major player for the Reds next season.

Wirtz, who signed in a then club-record £116 million (€137.5m, $156m) deal from Bayer Leverkusen last June, endured a challenging adaptation period in the Premier League. After a slow start that saw him take four months to score his first league goal for Liverpool, the 22-year-old has steadily found his rhythm, though perhaps not quite to the levels many expected of him.

Recent performances, including a strong return from a minor back injury, have, though, seen him reach 14 goal involvements (six scored, eight assists) across all competitions so far; a better tally than many would have you believe.

Private dressing-room meetings and support from teammates have played a key role in helping him overcome early hurdles, with Wirtz himself crediting the squad’s unity for his own personal upturn in form and despite the team’s general failure to reach the heights they set last season.

In light of all that, whispers from Spain have persisted. Reports emerged earlier in the year suggesting an agent connected to Wirtz had urged Real Madrid to pursue him last summer, with hopes of a future deal.

Some outlets even claimed ongoing interest from the Bernabeu, with quotes attributed to his agent fanning those flames.

Liverpool, however, are adamant that these stories hold no substance.

Insiders stress that Wirtz is central to the club’s project, describing him as ‘untouchable’ in any upcoming transfer window…

Florian Wirtz tipped to become future Ballon d’Or contender

Despite fresh links to Real Madrid surfacing in recent weeks, club sources at Anfield remain unequivocal: there is no reality in which the German talent leaves Anfield this summer.

Furthermore, optimism on the red half of Merseyside runs high about a player they believe has in no way, shape or form reached his full potential yet.

To that end, well-placed club figures, whose identity is protected to hide their anonymity, believe the former Leverkusen talent possesses the quality to challenge for the Ballon d’Or in the years ahead.

They view him not merely as a key squad member but as a potential future world-beater, capable of reaching the pinnacle of the sport while wearing red.

“He’s going nowhere,” the source close to the club asserted, emphasising excitement for what Wirtz can deliver next season and beyond.

With Wirtz recently back in the starting line-up – featuring in high-profile ties like the Champions League clash against Galatasaray – the focus remains on nurturing his development rather than entertaining exit talk.

Liverpool’s stance is clear: the talented German is here to stay, and the best is yet to come…

Latest Liverpool news: Slot sack update; Curtis Jones, Alisson exit updates

Whether Arne Slot is the man to nurture Wirtz to his full potential, however, remains to be seen and the Dutchman continues to be at the centre of speculation surrounding his own future at Anfield.

In light of that, a new report claims the Reds are edging closer to sacking Slot and hiring Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, with details emerging of the definitive action about to be taken on Merseyside.

Alonso, of course, was the coach who guided Wirtz through his early breakthrough years at Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two concrete transfer options for Alisson as the Liverpool goalkeeper weighs up his future.

There is also fresh speculation doing the rounds over Curtis Jones after a prominent journalist revealed why a painful exit at Anfield is on the cards this summer.

On the subject of Real Madrid, it’s been claimed the Spanish giants have put a top-class star up for sale at €100m (£86m / $116m), and it could see Liverpool finally complete a dream transfer, a fanciful report has claimed.

