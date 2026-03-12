Leeds United had scouts in attendance in Norway on Wednesday evening to run checks on impressive Bodo/Glimt attacking duo Kasper Hogh and Jens Petter Hauge as the Whites weigh up a possible summer swoop, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Norwegian side continue to make waves in the Champions League this season and, after claiming famous wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the group phase, they illustrated their growing confidence by knocking out last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan in the play-offs to make history as the first side from their country to reach the knockout round of the competition.

Proving their progress is no fluke, Bodo put Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon to the sword 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night and can complete their route through to the quarter-finals alongside some of European football royalty in Lisbon next week.

Understandably, their progress has alerted some of Europe’s big spenders as to the potential availability of some of their star names, and sources have now told TEAMtalk that Leeds United were among several Premier League sides who had representatives present at their tiny Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday night.

We understand that the Whites were there primarily to run checks on Norway international winger Hauge, who operates out on the left side of the Bodo attack, but is equally adept at playing either centrally as a No 10, or on the right wing.

The 26-year-old has an impressive six goals and two assists in the Champions League this season from just 11 appearances – the two assists of which arrived on Wednesday night – to underline his ability to shine on the biggest stage.

But we also understand Leeds also used the opportunity to check out Danish striker Hogh, who has enjoyed an equally impressive season…

Leeds also watching Bodo/Glimt striker Hogh

The 25-year-old striker also has impressive numbers this season, scoring his fifth Champions League goal against Sporting to complement the three assists he also has from 11 appearances in the competition.

Hogh, who has never been capped by Denmark at senior international level, and was recently linked with a move to Norwich, will have caught the eye with his goal and movement throughout, though it remains to be seen if Leeds feel he has the attributes required to make it in the top level of the Premier League.

The Whites, though, will be in the market for a new centre forward this summer to provide more cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, who have 10 goals and seven goals, respectively, this season.

Leeds did bid up to a club record £40m package to sign Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen in January, though ultimately walked away from the bidding once Crystal Palace made it clear they were prepared to outspend them for the departing Wolves man.

Nonetheless, the gap in their squad remains, and it’s understood that a new striker will be a priority for the Whites this summer as they look to add another option to their 3-5-2 formation, which has tended to look most threatening with a two-pronged strike partnership.

Whether the Whites follow up on that watching brief with further interest remains to be seen, though it is expected that the Dane will be on the move this summer, regardless of whether he secures a Premier League move or not.

However, we can confirm that Hauge was the player very much front and centre of Leeds’ attention, and it remains to be seen if that ultimately translates into a firm summer move.

But what we can confirm for now is that Leeds are keeping a close watch on the former AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt man, who has finally started to fulfil his very clear potential under the expert tutelage of Kjetil Knutsen at the impressive and progressive Norwegian side.

Leeds to send Facundo Buonanotte packing; Stach to wait for new deal

Leeds’ need for a new playmaker cum winger is fuelled by the failure of Facundo Buonanotte during his loan spell at Elland Road.

The Argentina international arrived in the January window, the club’s sole winter window signing, on loan from Brighton for the remainder of the season and after cancelling a similar arrangement with Chelsea.

Having turned down Leeds for Stamford Bridge in the summer, it was a case of second-time lucky for the Whites. However, the twice-capped Argentina international has not had the impact expected of him and, after three appearances totalling just 69 minutes so far, the writing looks to be on the wall.

Indeed, it was revealed earlier this week that Buonanotte is strongly expected to return to Brighton once his Leeds loan expires, with the story since backed up by BBC Radio Leeds.

His exit, though, does free up space for a further addition in the Leeds squad; hence the interest in Hauge.

Another winger we can reveal Leeds are watching is currently enjoying a fine season in the Championship, with a host of Premier League clubs, including the Whites, all assessing highly-rated Millwall winger Femi Azeez.

However, as with Strand Larsen, we can reveal that it is once again Crystal Palace who are currently leading the chase for the in-form Lions star.

Elsewhere, sources have outlined the state of play with regards to talks over a new and improved deal for German midfielder Anton Stach, who was an unused substitute on Sunday.

And while we understand Leeds are open to the possibility of handing Anton Stach a new and improved deal, though we have been told that 49ers Enterprises do have a more pressing issue to address with regards to one of his teammates.

