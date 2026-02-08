Manchester United have made an offer to Real Madrid to bring Eder Militao to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a speculative report in Spain, but TEAMtalk believes that this should be treated with extreme caution.

The 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday has enhanced Man Utd’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season. Michael Carrick’s side are now fourth with 44 points from 25 matches.

While Man Utd fans are growing in optimism about interim-manager Carrick guiding the team to Champions League qualification for next season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are working hard in the background to make important signings for the summer of 2026.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players, should the club qualify for the Champions League next season.

While strengthening the midfield is a top priority for Man Utd, a report has claimed that the Red Devils have already made a move to sign a defender.

Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven are the centre-back options for Man Utd right now.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd plan to offer Maguire a new contract.

However, according to Fichajes, Man Utd have made ‘a formal offer of €40 million’ for Eder Militao.

The Spanish media outlet has claimed that even though Real Madrid have not made a concrete decision on the future of the Brazil international central defender, the Spanish and European giants are ‘considering Manchester United’s offer’ of €40m (£34.7m, $47.3m).

Militao is injured at the moment, with the 28-year-old having made only 16 appearances for Madrid so far this season.

Could Real Madrid sell Eder Militao to Man Utd?

Fichajes is a very speculative source, and any report from the Spanish news outlet has to be taken with a huge pinch of salt.

No other media outlet is reporting that Man Utd want to sign Militao, so we need to wait for more authoritative sources to back this claim before reading anything into it.

However, there is historical interest, with Sky Sports reporting back in January 2019 that Man Utd were keen on Militao when he was at FC Porto.

Militao eventually joined Real Madrid and has since gone on to make 189 appearances for the Spanish powerhouse.

The Brazil international centre-back has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

The 28-year-old is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2028.

While Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back for next season and beyond, it is hard to see Los Blancos sell Militao anytime soon.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season.

Dean Huijsen is not having the best of times, and Raul Asensio is also a very young defender.

Madrid cannot afford to let a senior and established centre-back like Militao leave, even if they make one or two new signings for that position.

