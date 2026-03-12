Tottenham Hotspur are expected to be back in the mix this summer to sign talented Paris Saint-Germain Lee Kang-in, who has emerged on the radar of several Premier League clubs after it emerged he is yet to commit to a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The South Korea international currently has just over two years remaining on his deal in the French capital and PSG are keen to secure his long-term future at the club.

However, sources have indicated that negotiations over an extension are not progressing quickly, with Lee understood to be weighing up his options before committing.

Despite the uncertainty over his contract situation, the 25-year-old remains a hugely popular figure within the PSG dressing room and among staff at the club.

His versatility and technical quality have made him a valued member of Luis Enrique’s squad, which is why the Ligue 1 giants are pushing to tie him down to fresh terms.

Premier League clubs have been alerted to the situation and several have been keeping a close eye on developments.

Indeed, Tottenham made a serious attempt to sign Lee during the January transfer window and their interest remains. However, any renewed move from Spurs is likely to depend on the club retaining their Premier League status before committing significant funds in the market.

Lee, who has scored three goals and has four assists in limited starting opportunities for PSG this season, is capable of playing off both wings but is more comfortable operating as a second striker.

However, our sources indicate that Tottenham are far from alone in their admiration for the player.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have long admired Lee and are monitoring his situation closely as they consider potential additions to their attacking midfield options.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been made aware of the situation and have been keeping tabs on the South Korean playmaker’s future in Paris.

For now, PSG remain hopeful they can convince Lee to commit to a new contract, but with talks progressing slowly and Premier League interest growing, the coming months could prove crucial in determining whether he stays in France or makes the move to England.

