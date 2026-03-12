Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Juventus star Pierre Kalulu as Liverpool are plotting to land him first, according to a report, while the defender’s transfer valuation was revealed in January.

Kalulu developed in the Lyon academy but never made a first-team appearance for the French club, opting to join AC Milan in September 2020. He played 112 games for Milan over the next four years, helping them win the Scudetto in the 2021-22 campaign.

The versatile defender, who can play as a centre-half or right-back, joined Juventus on loan for the 2024-25 season, and that deal became permanent for €14.3million last summer.

Kalulu is a key starter for Juve, having played a full 90 minutes in all but two of their Serie A matches so far this term.

Kalulu is solid defensively but has also been notching goal contributions for Juve of late, having managed two goals and four assists in his last 15 Serie A outings.

As per CaughtOffside, the battle to bring the Frenchman to the Premier League is heating up.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all expressed interest in Kalulu, but he is most likely to join Liverpool or Man Utd.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have ‘scouted’ him recently, and these officials have returned ‘very positive’ reports.

United are ‘monitoring’ the situation closely, though they could be beaten to a deal as Liverpool are ‘expected to step up their interest’ with concrete talks.

That will happen regardless of whether Ibrahima Konate signs a new contract or leaves Anfield, the report suggests.

Kalulu could become Liverpool’s new Joe Gomez, as the Englishman has been tipped to join a new club this summer.

Kalulu’s versatility means he would be able to play alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-half, or fill in at right-back if required. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have had injury problems this season.

When it emerged on January 17 that United are rivalling Spurs for Kalulu, reports in the Italian press claimed he will be available for €30million (£26m / $35m) this summer.

Liverpool, Man Utd eyeing same defensive targets

It was claimed on February 9 that Christopher Vivell is leading United’s charge for the one-cap France international.

And four days later, United scouted both Kalulu and Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco.

But Liverpool may end up scuppering United’s plans. The two Premier League giants look set to converge on centre-back targets in the coming months, as they have both been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest star Murillo, too.

Central defence has reportedly become a ‘priority’ position for United to bolster, and Murillo has emerged as a standout option.

Plus, the agents of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba have been in touch with United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, we understand.

Lukeba’s camp want to secure their client a big-money switch to the Premier League, knowing Leipzig will sell for €80m (£69m / $92m).

Liverpool plan Slot sack; triple Man Utd deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool owners FSG are supposedly ‘livid’ with the team’s disappointing performances under Arne Slot.

This has seen them open ‘secret crisis talks’ with Slot’s most likely replacement, according to a stunning report.

Elsewhere, a thrilling triple deal appears to be in the works at Old Trafford.

Following Kobbie Mainoo’s new contract, United aim to bring in two ‘elite’ signings.