A midfielder has “no idea” why his move to Manchester United fell through, and the Red Devils will now sign a more than viable alternative, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Central midfield was always going to be where the action laid at Old Trafford this summer. Man Utd waved goodbye to Casemiro and planned to offload Manuel Ugarte prior to the Uruguayan suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

Three signings were pencilled in from the outset, with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos both banked in mid-July.

However, the initial plan was to make Atalanta’s Ederson the first arrival in midfield, and deals both with the player and his club were struck.

Ederson undertook a remote medical while at the World Cup with Brazil, though Man Utd insisted he take another, more through medical in England once Brazil’s campaign concluded.

After that second medical, United decided to pull the plug on the move, despite Ederson and Atalanta both insisting there was nothing wrong with the player.

Indeed, Atalanta would go on to quickly iron out a new and improved contract with the midfielder in a clear indication they feel there’s no risk attached to Ederson.

And in quotes carried by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Ederson has revealed his bewilderment at why Man Utd canned his transfer.

“No idea why that happened,” he declared. “I’ve always had offers and interest from other clubs, and I could have moved to another English club.

“The medical checks went fine, but I don’t know what happened. I always played regularly here at Atalanta!”

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Man Utd to sign Carlos Baleba instead

Man Utd’s hunt for the elusive third man in midfield went curiously quiet after Tielemans and Santos joined.

But on Wednesday, news broke of the Red Devils and Brighton thundering towards an agreement for the 22-year-old’s transfer.

Personal terms – which were actually agreed last summer – remain in place, and an opening bid worth £60m plus £5m in add-ons has been rejected by Brighton.

However, numerous top sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano are stressing this is now a deal that will get done.

Taking to X: Romano wrote: ‘Manchester United are set to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton as new midfielder!’

He added: ‘No club to club agreement yet but #MUFC to send new bid. Baleba, pushing since August 2025 to join United.’

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