Wolves are exploring a move for Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry as the transfer window continues into the final weeks, though TEAMtalk understands West Ham United are also interested.

Wolves view the 21-year-old as a potential reinforcement in a key area, with sources indicating they have begun assessing the conditions of a deal.

West Ham have also sounded out the possibility of signing the England under-20 international. Interest from the London club adds another dimension to the growing list of suitors for the former Arsenal academy product, who joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2024.

Cozier-Duberry impressed on loan with Bolton Wanderers last season, contributing nine goals and 13 assists as Bolton secured promotion from League One via the play-offs.

He also gained Championship experience during a spell at Blackburn Rovers in 2024/25. Those performances have sharpened interest from clubs seeking creative, direct attackers capable of operating on either flank.

At Brighton, the winger has featured regularly in pre-season under head coach Fabian Hürzeler but has yet to force his way into the first-team picture for competitive fixtures. With competition for places high and further European commitments on the horizon, a permanent exit remains a realistic possibility if the asking price is met.

Brighton have set their valuation at £10million. The Seagulls recently rejected a £7million offer from Rangers, underlining their determination to secure a significant fee for a player who still has time remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

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Wolves, West Ham and Rangers keen on Cozier-Duberry

Rangers are now considering other targets before deciding whether to return with an improved bid.

The Glasgow giants have made no secret of their desire to strengthen in wide areas, yet Brighton’s firm stance has forced them to reassess their options.

For Wolves, still building after a busy but limited summer of arrivals, Cozier-Duberry represents an exciting, relatively young option with proven lower-league output.

West Ham’s enquiries similarly reflect a desire to inject pace and goal threat into their squad.

Whether any of the interested parties can bridge the gap to Brighton’s £10million demand remains to be seen.

Rangers’ decision to explore alternatives in the short term may yet open the door for an English club to move more decisively, but he is high on the Gers’ shortlist.