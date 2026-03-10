Harry Kane is closing in on a new contract with Bayern Munich in a move that could effectively end any realistic hopes of the England captain returning to the Premier League, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the eye-popping salary the 32-year-old is poised to land.

Bayern have stepped up talks with Kane and his representatives in recent weeks, with club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen pushing strongly to secure the striker’s long-term future in Munich.

Kane currently has just over 12 months remaining on the deal he signed when he joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. His contract includes clauses that could have allowed him to leave this summer for a fee of just over £50million (€60m, $67m), but the England captain opted not to activate that option.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has spoken with sources close to the situation and says the decision not to trigger the clause was a clear indication of Kane’s intentions.

“If Kane was going to leave Bayern, it would have been this summer and he would have used the clause,” Bailey revealed.

“Kane is very happy, he loves what Bayern have built around him, he loves what Vincent Kompany is doing, and he wants to win the Champions League.”

Despite that satisfaction in Germany, Bailey confirmed that interest from England has never disappeared.

“There were and are opportunities for him in England, I can confirm that,” he said.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe loves Kane, and if his people picked up the phone to him, he would be next in the door at Manchester United, no doubt about it.”

Kane has also continued to attract interest from other Premier League giants.

“Chelsea FC have a long-standing interest, and whilst it does not necessarily fit with the BlueCo project, if he were willing, again I am told they would likely do it.

“And then a Tottenham Hotspur return can never, ever be ruled out and assuming they remain a Premier League club…”

However, the current expectation from those close to the negotiations is that Kane will remain in Bavaria and commit his future to Bayern with a landmark deal set to obliterate all other records before it…

Bayern Munich to hand Harry Kane new deal; his wages are eye-popping

With Kane now closing in on an extension for another two years, speculation that Kane could return to the Premier League will soon be firmly put to bed.

“From what I am hearing from sources close to Kane, he is signing a new deal at Bayern,” Bailey added.

“They are just working on exactly how long it will be for, but I can confirm, it will be the biggest contract in the Bundesliga history, and with bonuses will take him to an eye-popping £500,000-a-week – that is the belief.”

Such a contract, which over two more years could be worth as much as £48m (€55m, $65m) to the player, would underline Kane’s importance to Bayern and cement his status as the central figure in the club’s long-term project under Kompany.

“If he does put pen-to-paper on this sort of deal, I am not sure we see him back in the Premier League,” Bailey concluded.

For now, talks remain ongoing, but all indications suggest Kane is preparing to extend his stay in Germany and potentially closing the door once and for all on one of the most talked-about returns English football has long speculated about.

