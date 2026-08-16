Jose Mourinho has doubts in a Real Madrid star, giving Manchester United a chance at a transfer, while United are looking at a 15-goal striker.

United retain an interest in improving their midfield ranks this summer. With two signed, a third is on the radar, but other positions are also being eyed.

A left-back is in sight, as is a striker signing, should United be able to sell Joshua Zirkzee.

Mourinho doesn’t fancy Camavinga

In midfield, Real Madrid man Eduardo Camavinga has been linked for some time, with the club said to be open to letting him find a new club.

Suggestions are that that hasn’t changed since Jose Mourinho returned at the helm, as he’s not been enamoured with Camavinga’s pre-season performances.

Amid his doubts, it’s suggested United could be making a move for the midfielder.

That he can play at left-back as well as in the centre of the park is mentioned as one of the reasons he could be a useful asset for United.

With that said, though, it has recently been revealed Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real.

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United looking at Matanovic

Elsewhere, insider Ben Jacobs has told The United Stand that the Red Devils are looking at Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, who’s also being linked with Tottenham.

The 6ft 4in striker, who scored 15 times for the German club last season, is described as a similar profile to current United centre-forward.

Jacobs highlights the necessity for United to see the back of Dutch striker Zirkzee before they’d be able to do a deal like that, though.

Should they fail to do so, they’ll pursue a cheaper striker, reports the insider.

Failed United transfer used to scare Arsenal

And United legend Paul Scholes has used the exit of Danny Welbeck from United back in 2014 as a reason why Arsenal shouldn’t let Myles Lewis-Skelly go.

The Red Devils themselves have been linked with the Gunners left-back.

Scholes said: “I prefer Myles Lewis-Skelly in centre midfield to [Martin] Zubimendi.

“I think Zubimendi struggled last year. If there’s one player you are going to get rid of, it would be him.

“It [Lewis-Skelly exit links] reminds me a little bit of when Danny Welbeck left Manchester United. I hated it, didn’t like it.

“Now, Danny was a little bit older than Myles Lewis-Skelly, but when you’re losing your own players, it’s disappointing.”