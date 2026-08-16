Man Utd, Arsenal set eye-opening asking price to sign incredible Brighton talent

Brigton have reportedly set an asking price for Manchester United and Arsenal midfield target Jack Hinshelwood, following reports that offers are expected to be made for the 21-year-old in the coming days.

The son of former Seagulls star Adam Hinshelwood, the young midfielder has been developing as one of the top talents in the Premier League since making his debut as a teenager back in 2023.

Despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, Hinshelwood still managed to notch eight goal contributions in 27 league appearances last season, helping Brighton qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

Hinshelwood has also been capped 11 times by England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley and was a key member of the side that won the European Championships last year.

It’s reported that Man Utd have been watching Hinshelwood for some time, and their desire to add a third midfield signing alongside Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans is common knowledge.

However, it’s Arsenal that are reported to be at the front of the queue for the player, with reports suggesting they have already made direct contract with Hinshelwood’s representatives over a possible move.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of Hinshelwood’s versatility, with the midfielder also capable of playing in the No.8 position, while he can also fill in at right-back.

That defensive aspect if of particular interest to the Gunners boss, who currently has injury concerns over Jurrien Timber, Ben White and William Saliba.

Indeed, there is more chance of Hinshelwood covering the right-back spot than ousting Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi or new signing Bruno Guimaraes from the Arsenal engine room.

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Brighton name their asking price for Hinshelwood

According to a report in The Sun, Arsenal and Man Utd will be making enquiries into Hinshelwood’s availability, and it is believed an offer in the region of £43-51million (€50-59m) should be enough to get a deal over the line.

From their standpoint, Brighton are not actively looking to sell Hinshelwood, who still has three years remaining on his existing contract at The Amex.

Hinshelwood is a key member of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad and losing him could have an impact on their Conference League play-off against Norwegian side Tromso over the next two weeks.

In terms of the player himself, it’s unclear whether Hinshelwood is keen on remaining on the south coast or testing himself on a bigger stage, with the final couple of weeks of the window set to be pivotal over the player’s future.