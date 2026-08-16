Manchester United could have chance at signing a Real Madrid star Jose Mourinho doesn't want

Jose Mourinho has doubts about a Real Madrid star who Manchester United are known admirers of and could look to sign in the remainder of the summer window.

United’s priority this summer has been the midfield. They’re now looking at other positions – namely left-back – but retain a desire to improve in the engine room, after landing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

They’ve been strongly linked with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in recent weeks and those links could grow stronger after an update at the Spanish club.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Real already appeared ready to sell the Frenchman, having given him the opportunity to find another club, and Mourinho’s arrival at the club hasn’t changed that.

It’s said the manager does not see Camavinga as a regular starter, and his ‘doubts’ have not been allayed in pre-season fixtures.

Amid that stance, it’s said United could now be ‘making a move,’ with the fact the Real man can play both in midfield and at left-back ideal for them.

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Camavinga doesn’t want to go

However, the Red Devils or any other interested side might struggle to land Camavinga, even if Real were willing to sell.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed in recent days that the French midfielder has no interest in leaving the Spanish club.

He said: “Many questions I’ve received in recent days were about Eduardo Camavinga, whether there’s still a possibility for Man Utd or for other clubs.

“Guys, Man Utd called the agents of Camavinga in July. United wanted to be informed.

“But the answer Camavinga is giving to all the clubs, United and those interested before United has always been the same – Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid.

“He wants to continue at Real Madrid and is not changing his mind. And so as of today there are no changes and he insists on staying at Real Madrid.

“And now with Rodri NOT joining Real Madrid, Camavinga is even more motivated to stay and continue trying to convince Jose Mourinho.”