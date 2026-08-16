Split image of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta with the Arsenal badge in between - copyright TEAMtalk

Arsenal secured a thumping 3-0 win over Manchester City to win the Community Shield, in a game where Rodri’s absence was keenly felt.

The Spain international is seemingly inching closer to a Barcelona switch, with Man City holding out for £68.5m for the 30-year-old.

The World Cup winner was not in the squad for the Gunners’ emphatic victory in Cardiff on Sunday, as their midfield of summer signing Bruno Guimaraes, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Martin Odegaard outclassed £116m recruit Elliot Anderson, Mateo Kovacic, and Phil Foden.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports, “A really good performance. To show the desire we showed and the reaction I was really impressed. I told them I really enjoyed watching them play.

“[The midfield was] Very strong. I think we have been adding year after year. Quality combinations. Now we have a lot of leadership.”

While it is still very early days and not the season proper, Enzo Maresca will have some cause for concern about how his players fared at Principality Stadium.

However, former England international Fara Williams predicted that Man City would struggle without the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and so far, the signs are not good without the ex-Atletico Madrid player.

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‘Elliot Anderson is not Rodri’

The ex-Everton midfielder said on Rodri, via F365, “Yeah, I think in terms of that control in that midfield, I think he’s key. And we saw that with Spain and how incredible he was in the World Cup this summer. I think Manchester City missed that last year with his injuries. He would have been the difference for them.

“I do think that without him, it will be different. I know they brought Anderson in and he’s a fantastic player and I really admire him for what he’s done at Nottingham Forest.

“That kind of breakout player there and getting into the England squad and having a good summer. But he’s not Rodri. He doesn’t control games in the same way that Rodri does. He hasn’t built that into his game just yet.”

Indeed, Anderson struggled against Arsenal, with many football fans concerned he may have just been a big fish in a small pond at Nottingham Forest.

Prior to this game, Williams admitted she was “excited” by what the England international can produce but he will have to deal with a new level of expectation now.

She continued, “I am excited by Anderson and I rated him highly at Nottingham Forest. I am excited to see how he actually settles in and develops there as a player. But in terms of the pressures of playing for a Nottingham Forest to a Manchester City are completely different.”

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