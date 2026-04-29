Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has agreed to commit his long-term future and will extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, as Michael Carrick and Harry Maguire’s recent comments on the youngster give an insight into how he is viewed inside the dressing room.

Mainoo was keen on leaving Man Utd when Ruben Amorim was in charge of the first team.

The midfielder was struggling to get into the Man Utd starting line-up under Amorim and wanted to leave Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 16, 2025, that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox personally told Mainoo that he would not leave.

Sources told us at the time that Mainoo was ‘desperate to play’ and had interest from Napoli and Bayern Munich.

However, Amorim did not want to weaken the Man Utd squad, with Wilcox deciding to block an exit for Mainoo.

Mainoo’s half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, caused a stir when he urged Man Utd to let the midfielder leave by wearing a ‘free Kobbie Mainoo’ T-shirt during the match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

All that is in the past now, as under interim manager Michael Carrick, who was appointed in the role in January 2026 following the departure of Amorim, Mainoo has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Talks between Man Utd and Mainoo over a new contract ramped up earlier in 2026, as we previously reported, and it emerged earlier this month that a verbal agreement is in place over fresh terms.

Mainoo’s new contract with Man Utd will run until 2031, with the 21-year-old midfielder earning £150,000 per week.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that an official announcement is imminent, making Mainoo’s U-turn on his stance on Man Utd complete.

Romano said about Mainoo on X: “Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester United together for the next five years – here we go.

“The agreement is done over a new contract. Everything is set to be signed in the upcoming days between Kobbie Mainoo and Manchester United.

“Official announcement expected before the end of the season.

“Kobbie has agreed to every detail of the new contract, and now the deal is in place.

“It’s a really important news for Manchester United.

“Kobbie Mainoo has been doing fantastic for Utd since Michael Carrick arrived, playing every single game, starting every single game under the new coach, and now accepting a better contract, longer with an increased salary, ready to be part of the Manchester United project for present and long term.

“Mainoo stays and puts pen to paper. Official soon – new contract. Here we go.”

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Michael Carrick praises Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo was one of Man Utd’s best players in their 2-1 win against Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening.

The result means that Man Utd need just two points to secure their place in the Premier League top five.

After the game, Man Utd interim manager Carrick raved about Mainoo.

Carrick said: “I thought on the back of the Chelsea game, where he was particularly good and showed similar things, with a bit of everything.

“His build-up play, his taking of the ball, his creation and starting the attacks, he’s so effective with that.

“But definitely, his duels, his 1v1s, recovery runs and back-tackling – over the last two games he’s taken that up a level.

“It’s great to see that he can do it. We know that he can do it.

“We’re trying to give him more responsibility as the games go on.

“We’re still not expected too much of him and understand and try to help him a bit, but he’s doing great at the moment.”

Man Utd central defender Harry Maguire also praised Mainoo after the game.

Maguire said: “He was the best player on the pitch at Chelsea.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t there. I was watching on TV, but I thought he was amazing there.

“Tonight he covered every blade of grass. He was incredible.

“I think he’s really starting to come into his own now, and you can see what an amazing player he is.

“It’s crazy. He’s only 21 years old, so he’s gonna have an amazing future.”

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