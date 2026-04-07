Man Utd ready to finalise next star’s contract after Harry Maguire

Kobbie Mainoo is set to follow Harry Maguire in committing his future to Manchester United, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the midfielder is closing in on his new contract at Old Trafford.

As revealed by TEAMtalk back in February, Man Utd made it clear to Mainoo’s camp that a new deal was on the way after Michael Carrick’s appointment, as the interim boss saw the youngster reinstated as a key figure in the first team.

Carrick’s decision to place his trust in Mainoo proved pivotal, reaffirming the club’s long-term belief in the academy graduate and accelerating talks over improved terms, something the player had been waiting on since 2024 after he scored the winner in the FA Cup final.

Now, those discussions are reaching their final stages. Sources close to Mainoo have indicated that an agreement is edging closer, with Man Utd hopeful that the deal can be finalised later this month.

The new contract will also reflect Mainoo’s growing importance within the squad. His current deal places him among the lowest earners at the club, but that is set to change significantly, with a substantial pay rise expected as part of the agreement.

United view tying down Mainoo as a priority piece of business, particularly following the completion of Harry Maguire’s new deal, as they look to secure the futures of key players ahead of the summer window.

We understand that once contracts for Maguire and Mainoo are wrapped up, the club will turn their full attention to appointing a permanent head coach.

Current interim boss Carrick is firmly on course to land the role after impressing during his time in charge.

With progress being made both on and off the pitch, United are moving quickly to bring clarity and stability ahead of a crucial summer – starting with securing one of their brightest young stars.

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Man Utd: Scholes urges sales; first exit planned

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has named eight United players he would sell this summer.

The list includes Maguire, despite the fact United have just tied the defender down to fresh terms.

We understand a sale that would please Scholes is accelerating.