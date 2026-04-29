Real Madrid have no interest in offloading Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd this summer, according to reports, but a reliable journalist insists a deal “is possible”.

The Red Devils spent huge sums of money on bringing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford over the summer as Man Utd concentrated on improving their forward line.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were criticised at the time for failing to invest in any midfielders with that area of the team definitely in need of some work.

But that will be the main focus of their recruitment in the summer of 2026 with Man Utd expected to bring in at least two midfielders this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali are just a few of the names being linked to Old Trafford ahead of the transfer window.

Another player who keeps getting linked is Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni – who has made 42 starts in all competitions this season – with his price tag in excess of £70m.

French website Foot Mercato insist that Tchouameni ‘is not about to leave the Spanish capital’ despite rumours he could leave for Man Utd this summer.

Their sources have informed them that Real Madrid ‘want to extend the French midfielder’s contract,’ which only has two years remaining on it.

The France international is ‘now considered indispensable by the Real Madrid staff’ with his versatility one of the key reasons Los Blancos want to keep him around.

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A Man Utd deal for Tchouameni ‘is possible’ this summer

However, reliable journalist Andy Mitten has claimed that a deal this summer “is possible” for Tchouameni with Ralf Rangnick recommending the Frenchman during his time at the club.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten said of Tchouameni: “Interestingly, it’s someone who Ralf Rangnick identified that United should be signing four years ago.

“He was absolutely adamant with that (that the club should’ve gone all-out for Tchouameni). So it’s funny how these things come around.”

Mitten continued: “It might be him (Tchouameni) trying to get a better deal (from Madrid). You know – ‘Look where I could go to’. But my understanding for a couple of months has been: it is possible.”

Real Madrid prepare to open talks over a new deal

TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier this month that Real Madrid are preparing to open talks over a new contract for Tchouameni.

Bailey confirmed interest from Man Utd, while he also revealed that arch-rivals Liverpool also have long-standing interest in the midfielder.

However, any hopes of a potential deal appear slim. We have been told that Tchouameni has no desire to leave Madrid, and the club are equally firm in their stance, with plans already in motion to extend his current deal, which runs until 2028.

Rio Ferdinand also seems sceptical that Tchouameni will be available this summer but would be “very happy to get him” at Man Utd.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Tchouameni would be great but is he available? I don’t know if he’s available. His experience is huge.

“I think he speaks English as well, so that’s not an issue. I think he’s a fantastic footballer.

“I remember the game France-England in a tournament, I think it was Qatar. He was majestic. He was strong. He was commanding. He’s played in huge games. He has the experience. So I wouldn’t worry about him, I’d be very happy to get him.

“Baleba has got huge potential but has had a bit of a dip this season from where he was the season before.

“Anderson I think would be a great signing. Again, Premier League proven, great energy, I think there can be huge improvements, his ceiling is quite high, I think there is more to come from him that you can get out of him at Man United. I think Michael Carrick would be a great tutor for him as well.

“It’s going to be difficult. Who is available – let’s go from there.”

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