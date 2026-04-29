A stunning report claims Barcelona have ‘abandoned’ their attempts to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, and Tottenham are picking up the pieces.

Rashford is coming to the end of his season-long loan at Barcelona, and if he gets his way, he’ll be back at the Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona and Rashford have already agreed personal terms. According to Sky Germany, Barca boss, Hansi Flick has ‘approved’ Rashford’s return.

However, the issue stems from Barcelona’s unwillingness to simply activate their €30m option to buy.

Man Utd are thus far sticking to their guns and demanding the full, pre-agreed price of €30m is paid. Conversely, Barcelona either want to negotiate a second loan, or sign Rashford outright but to a smaller fee.

It’s a situation that is prompting all sorts of wild speculation both in England and Spain. And according to the latest from Spanish outlet Sport, the plug has now been pulled from Barca’s end.

It’s claimed the LaLiga leaders have ‘abandoned’ their pursuit of Rashford after determining the €30m option to buy is simply too expensive.

Barca reportedly plan to sign a new striker and left-footed centre-back, and those two moves are deemed higher priorities than turning Rashford’s loan spell permanent.

As such, it’s claimed it’s now ‘a certainty’ Rashford returns to Old Trafford on June 30, at which point Man Utd will explore new exit opportunities.

Tottenham thunder in for Marcus Rashford

That’s where Tottenham come in, with Sport stating the north London club hold ‘genuine interest’ in signing the 28-year-old. It was not specified whether they would attempt to loan the forward or buy him outright.

Naturally, any deal hinges on Tottenham avoiding relegation. Despite picking up their first league win of 2026 last weekend, Spurs remain in the relegation zone after West Ham also picked up three points.

The report concluded: ‘If Roberto De Zerbi’s team manages to stay up, their directors plan to strengthen the squad with key players.

‘The signing of Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi, currently with Bournemouth, is considered a done deal, and Rashford could be another addition.’

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As mentioned, Tottenham have an agreement in place to sign Senesi via free agency. They’ve also sealed a deal with Andy Robertson, who would also join on a free.

Whether those deals cross the line and are ratified is contingent on Tottenham retaining their Premier League status.

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