Liverpool have been encouraged to sign Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise “at all costs” as part of a cash-plus-player transfer.

It has been clear from his days at Crystal Palace that Olise is a wonderful talent, but he has surpassed all expectations since joining Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old is in his second season at Bayern Munich and is now fully established as one of the best wingers in the world.

After scoring in Bayern Munich’s remarkable 5-4 loss to PSG on Tuesday night, Olise has a breathtaking tally of 49 goal involvements in 47 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season.

Indeed, his wonderful solo goal at the Parc des Princes was his 20th strike of the season, underlining his status as one of the world’s top talents.

For a while, Olise has been mooted as a dream signing for Liverpool, and ex-Reds star Jermaine Pennant has pleaded with his former side to move heaven and earth to secure his services.

Pennant posted on X: “Liverpool go out and get Olise right now, at all costs.

“There is your replacement for Mo Salah. AT ALL COSTS. Any amount plus Gakpo.”

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What we know about Olise as Bayern chief makes bold transfer claim

Last month, we revealed that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing, though they have been stung by Bayern Munich’s stance over a potential sale.

We have also reported that Liverpool have been forced to turn to four Olise alternatives after a summer deal for their ‘ideal Salah heir’ got torched.

And this week, Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has compared Olise to club legend Franck Ribery after a “fundamental” decision on high-profile exits.

Rummenigge told t-online: “He’s a wonderful player. By the way, I also like the fact that he is so reserved and almost media-shy.

“This is the exception in today’s world. He’s a good guy and on the pitch he’s of course outstanding, the way he celebrates football and almost does magic.

“That’s why I’m not surprised that he is so incredibly popular and hyped by our fans.”

And when asked whether Bayern could turn down an offer worth up to €200m (£173m) for Olise, Rummenigge responded: “I’ll tell you a story from the past.

“In 2009, we had an incredible offer from Chelsea for Franck Ribery. That would have been a new transfer world record at the time.

“I then took it to our CFO at the time, Karl Hopfner and Uli Hoeness. We discussed for two hours what we were going to do with this offer.

“On that day, we decided something fundamental: that we would not sell any more players in the future who we would miss on the pitch. And this unwritten law still applies today.

“For a player like Olise, there is no price tag that would make us cringe.”

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