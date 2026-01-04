Man Utd agreement to sell attacker imminent after personal terms DONE

Multiple reports have confirmed a Manchester United attacker will leave the club this month after personal terms were agreed, and United are compromising on the terms in club-to-club negotiations.

The BBC led the way at the beginning of the month when noting academy graduate, Sam Mather, would leave Man Utd in the winter window.

The 21-year-old winger – who helped Man Utd win the FA Youth Cup in the 2021/22 season – came close to leaving United last summer.

A deadline day switch to Turkish side Kayserispor fell through at the eleventh hour. Kayserispor have maintained their interest in the player, while there’s also been approaches from MLS clubs.

Manchester World then revealed on Friday that Kayserispor had agreed personal terms with Mather and quickly turned their attention to negotiating with Man Utd.

A bid was tabled, though it was not enough to get United’s green light just yet. But according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Man Utd are now prepared to compromise in discussions.

It’s claimed Man Utd will allow Mtaher to leave on a free transfer, so long as a sell-on clause is inserted into the deal.

United in the INEOS era have made a habit if inserting buy-back and sell-on clauses when selling players. It is no different in Mather’s case.

The initial report from The BBC noted Man Utd were willing to let Mather go this month for the benefit of his career.

In other words, United do not believe Mather has what it takes to make it in the first-team at Old Trafford.

And rather than labour in the Under-21s or get farmed out on loan, Mather should now get the chance to forge his own path following a permanent move away.

