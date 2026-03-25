Adi Hutter is firmly in contention to replace Igor Tudor at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have opened contact with managerial target Adi Hutter as they prepare for a change in the dugout during the international break, TEAMtalk understands.

The 56-year-old Austrian coach, who has been out of work since leaving Monaco last October, is understood to be interested in the role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Igor Tudor’s interim spell producing no Premier League wins and the club sliding perilously close to the relegation zone, Spurs’ hierarchy are ready to act swiftly.

Recent heavy defeats, including a damaging home loss to Nottingham Forest, have left fans and pundits questioning whether Tudor can steer the side to safety.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed yesterday that Tudor is expected to leave Spurs ‘by mutual consent‘ in the coming days, giving the board breathing space during the international window to finalise a replacement.

Hutter has emerged as a serious contender. Reports from Germany earlier today claimed that ‘no talks’ had taken place with Hutter, but we can reveal an update on the situation.

Well-placed sources indicate that initial approaches have now been made to Hutter in order to gauge his availability.

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Hutter lined up as potential Tudor replacement at Spurs

Hutter brings a wealth of experience from top European leagues. He enjoyed notable success with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was twice named Bundesliga Coach of the Year,

Ne also impressed at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Young Boys – winning Swiss titles – and Red Bull Salzburg. His spell at Monaco saw the club secure strong Champions League qualification before his departure.

Known for an energetic, high-pressing style often likened to elements of Jürgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel, Hutter could bring the intensity many believe is missing from the current Spurs squad.

While sources suggest discussions remain at an early stage rather than full negotiations, the Austrian is said to be open to the challenge of helping Tottenham avoid the drop.

Whether any appointment would serve as a short-term rescue mission or extend into next season remains unclear, especially if the club suffers the ignominy of relegation.

However, it’s expected to be a short term appointment before the club makes a decision in the summer. As we have reported, they are keen on bringing in Roberto De Zerbi, while former boss Mauricio Pochettino has strong admirers.

For a side boasting a proud history but now fighting for Premier League survival, Hutter represents a coach with tactical nous and the right ideas to help.

The coming weeks will be critical as Spurs seek the spark needed to climb the table. However with such a short time to get it right there is no garuntees that Hutter would be able to stop the rot.

Latest Tottenham news: Mikey Moore future / Pochettino drops hint

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday that Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore is determined to spend another season with Rangers, and the Scottish club are desperate to keep him.

Spurs are open to a second loan in principle, but may decide to keep Moore should they be relegated to the Championship.

In other news, Pochettino said in a recent interview that he “loves England” and described it as an “ideal place” to manage, in a potential hint that he’d be open to a Tottenham return.

He also confirmed that Tottenham made contact with him while he was PSG manager, so it’s fair to assume that he remains firmly on their radar, as we have reported.

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