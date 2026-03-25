Cristian Romero ‘special clause’ at Tottenham emerges as Man Utd become ‘the major problem’

Manchester United are interested in bringing Cristian Romero to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed the ‘special clause’ in the Tottenham Hotspur defender’s contract for Atletico Madrid.

With Tottenham facing the real prospect of getting relegated from the Premier League, Romero’s future has been cast into doubt.

The 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina signed a new contract with Tottenham only last summer, but TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Spurs could sell him at the end of the season.

We reported on March 11, 2026, that Atletico Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Romero, with Tottenham ‘increasingly open’ to cashing in on the Argentina international central defender.

Fraser Fletcher reported on February 23, 2026, that Barcelona are also interested in Romero, who, we understand, ‘would be unwilling to stay and play second-tier football’ for Tottenham, should the north London club end up in the Championship.

Marca has now revealed that there is a special clause in Romero’s contract regarding Atletico.

The Spanish publication has also claimed that Manchester United are interested in Romero.

According to the report, when Romero signed a new deal with Spurs in August 2025, he included ‘a special clause in his contract for Atlético Madrid set at €60million’ (£52m, $69.4m).

Romero did so after Atletico refused to pay the €55m (£47.6m, $63.6m) that Tottenham wanted for him before he signed the new deal.

The report stated: ‘While still high, this demonstrates his willingness to allow the Rojiblancos to retain a preferential option.

‘However, his openness to the possibility of joining La Liga has also led him to extend this clause to both giants.

‘Indeed, Real Madrid, where his qualities have always been admired, are also aware of this situation, despite Cuti’s constant hints towards their eternal rivals.’

While Romero would be willing to join Atletico in the summer of 2026, according to Marca, Man Utd are ‘the major problem’ for the Spanish club in regard to a deal for Romero.

The Red Devils are said to have Romero ‘on their radar’, with the report also noting that Romero’s value would increase should he did well for Argentina at the 20226 World Cup finals in the summer.

Romero is not the only Tottenham defender on Man Utd’s radar.

Fraser Fletcher reported on February 24, 2026, that Man Utd are keen on signing Micky van de Ven from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Van de Ven himself is open to leaving Spurs.

Van de Ven is younger than Romero, and for Man Utd, he would prove more value for money, even though Spurs want £100million (€115.6m, $134m) for him.

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Fraser Fletcher has reported that Tottenham have made formal ‘contact’ with their top managerial target to replace Igor Tudor for the rest of the season.

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