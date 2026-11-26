Maxi Araujo is ready to move to Manchester United in January with the Sporting CP left-back convincing INEOS to sign him, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent the majority of their summer transfer budget on overhauling their midfield with Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Youri Tielemans all arriving at Old Trafford.

Many fans and former players were disappointed that Man Utd didn’t stretch themselves a bit more, especially as Michael Carrick helped them qualify for the lucrative Champions League.

In an update on Tuesday, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that a new left-back, a centre-back and a striker are the Red Devils three transfer priorities for the winter market.

Bailey confirmed Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri as targets at left-back, while Sporting CP’s Araujo has been linked heavily with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Ahead of Sporting’s 2-2 draw against Man Utd in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Araujo said of speculation around his future: “They’re lovely things, of course they reach us, but nothing changes. For me, the most important thing is Sporting, to keep doing things well, to work.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Mad scramble to sign leaving star erupts with ‘multiple’ Prem sides involved

“Hopefully we can win, which is the most important thing, and, personally, have a great game, for myself, my teammates and my family.”

And now Sport Witness have revealed that Uruguay international Araujo ‘is very open to joining’ Man Utd and the Red Devils ‘took advantage of their trip to Lisbon to take a closer look at him, and that there’s mutual appreciation’.

Not only does Araujo want the transfer to Old Trafford, it is ‘believed he’s convinced them’ to make a move with the Sporting CP star now ‘an option’ for January.

Araujo has an €80m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2030 but it’s understood that the Portuguese side would be willing to do business between €50m (£42m) and €60m (£50m).

Could a loan move be more likely for Man Utd in January?

A move for Balde or Ait-Nouri still seems more likely in the winter transfer market as Man Utd eye a loan move, unless a deal that’s too good to turn down arises.

On potential left-back targets, Bailey said in his report: ‘At left-back, a loan switch again looks the most likely route, with two high-profile opportunities on the table – as we have previously revealed. United have held talks with Barcelona regarding Alejandro Balde and have also spoken to neighbours Manchester City concerning Rayan Ait-Nouri.

‘Both Balde and Ait-Nouri have been informed they can leave their respective clubs in January, and United are keen on both players. A switch to Old Trafford holds strong appeal for the pair, given United can offer regular first-team football going forward.

‘Balde and Ait-Nouri are both of international quality, and the fact they are available plays right into United’s hands. They desperately need cover for Luke Shaw – but we have known that since the summer.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd told to forget about signing perfect Bruno Fernandes heir as Barcelona boss Flick makes feelings clear – Exclusive