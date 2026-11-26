Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has made up his mind on whether or not he would move back to Everton and play under manager David Moyes, according to a reliable source.

Richarlison is not part of the Tottenham squad under manager Roberto De Zerbi at the moment.

De Zerbi decided against including the Brazilian striker in his Premier League squad over the first half of this season.

Richarlison, who is turning out for the Tottenham Under-21 side at the moment, is out of contract at the north London club at the end of the campaign and it would take an extrordinary turn of events for the player to make a senior appearance for the Lilywhites ever again.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 16 that Tottenham are ready to sell Richarlison in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that the Premier League club want £10m-£15m for the 29-year-old.

The striker’s agent, Fidel Carvalho Soares, subsequently said that Richarlison would be open to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Soares said: “What is being said about negotiations between Al-Ahli and the player are just rumours.

“However, Richarlison would welcome the opportunity to play in the Saudi league soon.

“Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but there has been no contact from any clubs so far. These are just rumours.

“We are waiting for official offers, and at that point, we will explore the possibility of Richarlison’s transfer.”

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Everton wanted to sign Richarlison from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are looking for a striker in the middle of the season.

Richarlison ready to leave Tottenham for Everton

According to Sky Sports, Everton manager David Moyes wants to add a new striker to his squad in January.

The report has added that the Toffees are still interested in Richarlison, who himself is ready to swap Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sky Sports has claimed that ‘Richarlison would be keen to rejoin a club where he spent four successful years and scored 53 goals in more than 150 appearances’.

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