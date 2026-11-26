Barcelona are set to open talks with Fermin Lopez over ANOTHER new contract as they look to firmly put off his Premier League suitors, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

The 23-year-old Spain international only penned his most recent agreement at the Camp Nou earlier this year – a deal running until 2031 – yet Lopez has enjoyed an extraordinary 2026 that has propelled him to the forefront of Hansi Flick’s plans.

His explosive form during the current campaign, which has seen him claim 10 goals and seven assists from 15 starts for the Catalan giants, including a recent match-winning brace away at Atletico Madrid, has only underlined his elevated status within the first team.

Operating primarily in the No. 10 role just behind the striker, Lopez’s relentless pressing and clinical finishing have made him indispensable to Flick’s high-octane attacking system. The midfielder has rapidly evolved from a rotational squad option into one of the first names on the teamsheet in Catalunya.

Lopez was the subject of concerted transfer interest during the summer window, and Barcelona sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United were all among the clubs to make firm enquiries regarding his availability.

All three English heavyweights – keen to inject dynamic, goalscoring midfield energy into their squads – were swiftly rebuffed by the Blaugrana over the summer. Yet their admiration for the La Masia graduate has not faded ahead of 2027…

Indeed, amid long-term doubts over the future of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester United have emerged as strong suitors of the 12-cap Spain midfielder, who missed the 2026 World Cup after suffering a broken bone in his foot.

However, Barcelona’s hierarchy have zero intention of entertaining any approaches for Lopez, regardless of the financial muscle Premier League clubs could bring to the table, with sources making it clear why they are telling his suitors to ‘forget about’ any move to lure him to the Premier League…

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Barcelona have zero plans to sell Fermin Lopez

Despite the growing admiration for Lopez – and with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal also holding historical interest in the star – Barcelona sources are adamant the player is going nowhere, and with another new deal being prepped to reinforce his growing influence on the side and to ensure he is not tempted away.

The versatile attacking midfielder is now firmly regarded internally alongside the club’s premier young talents as one of their ‘untouchable’ assets.

Sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta are actively moving to reward his rapid ascent with significantly improved financial terms, bringing his salary in line with his status as a pivotal starter, alongside a fresh contract extension and an increased release clause designed to deter any future bids.

For his part, Lopez is completely settled and thriving in Catalunya. A lifelong Blaugrana supporter who arrived at La Masia at the age of 13, sources close to the player insist that neither he nor his representatives are pursuing any options away from the Camp Nou, leaving his Premier League admirers facing a losing battle to prise him out of Spain.

For United, they will have to turn their focus elsewhere should they decide to move on from the influential Fernandes.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the Portuguese star, the scorer of two goals in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP, is now wanted in Italy by two sides, with the chaos at Old Trafford likely to force the player out.

Following that chaotic draw in Lisbon, club legend Peter Schmeichel reckons one star could soon be axed by the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, in an exclusive for TEAMtalk, we sat down for a chat with Sean Dyche, who has told Mauricio Pochettino the four things he needs to instil to ensure the club avoid the drop.