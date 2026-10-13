Man Utd reach Michael Carrick sack decision after players intervene – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Michael Carrick and his future at Manchester United.

Carrick has overseen a dire start to the new season, winning just once in the Premier League and being bounced out of the League Cup.

Zero clean sheets have been kept against English opposition so far, and on Saturday, Man Utd produced undoubtedly their worst display of the season when played off the park by a Tottenham side devoid of confidence and without a win all campaign.

Reports in Italy are talking up the prospect of Antonio Conte replacing Carrick sooner rather than later.

Calciomercato claimed Man Utd are giving serious consideration to sacking Carrick, with TuttoMercatoWeb declared Conte is in the process of ‘reaching an agreement’ with the Red Devils.

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But according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel, the situation is “under control” for Carrick right now.

Speaking late on Monday night, Romano also revealed Man Utd’s squad still believe in Carrick, with the inference being it would be an unpopular decision for INEOS to remove the manager at this time.

Man Utd won’t sack Michael Carrick… for now – Fabrizio Romano

Romano said: “A terrible start of the season in the Premier League for Manchester United. They won their only game in the Champions League so far.

“They play at Atletico Madrid without Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo this week, but Manchester United had that draw against Tottenham, a really poor performance also because Man United with 11 men against Tottenham with 10 men, you expect them to win and they didn’t.

“So the feeling around Man United was really negative after the game. What’s the point on the future of Michael Carrick?

“Many of you asking me Michael Carrick already at risk at Manchester United at the moment.

“At the moment the situation is still under control. So Manchester United are still giving time and confidence to Michael Carrick.

“That’s the message coming from the club and also from the club inside Manchester United. They feel that the players are still with Michael Carrick. So at the moment the situation is under control.

“It’s a really important couple of weeks at Manchester United because before the next international break, there are many games, big games for Manchester United.

“It’s not an easy schedule at all. And so this is going to be important to understand how the team will react and how Michael Carrick will do his job.

“So Manchester United are showing confidence in their coach. Then obviously don’t forget results are always important.

“Man United have six points in the first six games in the Premier League. This is not acceptable. They have to change the rhythm. So this is the situation with Carrick.”

Romano’s verdict follows that of our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, who, speaking last week, exclusively revealed why INEOS have absolutely no plans at all to replace Carrick at the United helm.

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