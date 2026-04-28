Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, have decided that they will not pay £120million to bring Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford, according to BBC Sport, with Alan Shearer adamant that the former Newcastle United midfielder should not be at Nottingham Forest in the first place.

With Man Utd just two points away from securing their place in the Premier League top five this season, INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is focusing on strengthening the team in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have big plans to revamp their midfield, with the Premier League club looking to bring in two new players for that position.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte’s days at Old Trafford are also numbered.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 9 that Man Utd are determined to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

Anderson is unlikely to stay at the City Ground next season, even if Forest escape the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Sources have told us that while Man Utd are aware that Anderson favours a move to Manchester City, the Red Devils believe that they could change the mind of the England international midfielder.

BBC Sport has now reported that while Man Utd are keen on Anderson, Ratcliffe will not sanction a deal for £120million.

Forest are looking for that kind of transfer fee for the 23-year-old, which Man Utd will not pay.

The report has stated: ‘If the price for Anderson, who is also coveted by Manchester City amongst others, is £120m, United won’t pursue.

‘Every player’s value has a cap, no matter how well regarded they are.’

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Elliot Anderson should have stayed at Newcastle

Newcastle United are another club that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Anderson.

The Magpies had to sell the midfielder to Forest in the summer of 2024.

With Newcastle having a poor season, it is now very unlikely that Anderson will end up at St. James’ Park.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer is still furious that the Magpies had to sell Anderson, as he discussed on The Rest is Football podcast with ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker.

Shearer: “How good was Elliot Anderson at the weekend?”

Lineker: “He’s courting a lot of interest, Elliot Anderson, obviously he’s former Newcastle…”

Shearer: “Oh, don’t talk to me about that c**p, PSR or SCR or whatever they call it…”

Lineker: “He’s been linked with City and United.”

Shearer: “I mean, yeah he’s been outstanding at Forest you know…”

Lineker: It’s so wrong that is, you should be encouraged to sell players that don’t come from your academy, shouldn’t you?”

Shearer: “It’s outrageous, it’s wrong that you have players from a young age, but yet that’s the best way for you to try to compete is to sell those players.

“I get that it’s worked out for Elliot in terms of he wouldn’t have played as much at Newcastle, but his price tag now has rocketed because of what he’s done and his ability and everything else.”

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