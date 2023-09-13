Man Utd track teenage sensation who has been compared to Liverpool icon as ‘concrete interest’ is confirmed

Manchester United are keeping tabs on one of the brightest emerging talents from the EFL who is already being compared to a Liverpool icon.

Erik ten Hag has been willing to give youngsters a chance at Old Trafford as he has given minutes to the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

The Reds are always on the lookout for the next emerging stars and it seems as if Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg is now on their radar.

Both Newcastle and Everton were linked with the teenager last summer, but a move didn’t materialise in the end. Still just 16 years old, Rigg is incredibly raw but his potential is obvious to see.

He was handed a few first team opportunities last season and the youngster has already hit the ground running in the new campaign.

The midfielder scored his first ever senior goal against Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup and he was also on target for Sunderland in their 5-0 hammering of Southampton in the Championship.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray tipped the teenager to have a bright future in the game following his heroics in the EFL Cup.

“When I asked him to play deeper in the first half, he played deeper, then when I said at half-time that because we had so much dominance, he could leave that six position and start breaking into the box, he breaks into the box and goes and scores,” Mowbray told reporters.

“It shows me that he takes on information, and he wants to please and do well. He’s a good footballer and he’s got a wonderful future in front of him, I’m sure.”

Man Utd have scouted Rigg

Man Utd will have been keeping tabs on Sunderland last season as Amad Diallo enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

During that time, they have also been tracking Rigg according to Ben Jacobs. Rigg has drawn comparisons to Jordan Henderson due to his similar profile and would be an interesting option for Man Utd.

“I think that, with Rigg at Sunderland, there is concrete interest, for sure,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “I know that Manchester United have also scouted and tracked the player as well.

“He’s a very similar kind of profile, in many ways, to Jordan Henderson. He has a lot of energy and stamina.

“He has a very high ceiling and would, of course, be available because of Sunderland’s situation and his potential at relative value.

“It wouldn’t necessarily be a cut-price or bargain fee in any way, but we’re in a market where virtually every talent is between £20million and £30million or significantly more in the case of players like Moises Caicedo. I don’t think that Rigg would be anywhere near that.”

The youngster is under contract with the Black Cats until 2025. In order to protect his value, the club will likely be keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Sunderland have plenty of promising youngsters on their books right now and Rigg will continue to garner interest if he continues to impress in the Championship.

