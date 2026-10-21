Man Utd now turn to hijacking Arsenal with INEOS decision made on ‘priority’ January signing

Manchester United have decided their ‘priority’ signing for the winter transfer window as they turn to a hijack on Arsenal, according to reports, while INEOS have been scolded by a well-known pundit for leaving Michael Carrick short in a vital area.

Man Utd need to be active in the upcoming January transfer window because they are currently lacking in several positions.

In the last two summer windows, Man Utd have focused on strengthening their attack and midfield, but they foolishly glossed over other positions that need bolstering.

This includes left-back, centre-back, left-wing and up front, and United’s poor squad depth has contributed to a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick‘s side have only won two of their first ten games in all competitions, and a report from Football Insider claims they intend to be active in the January transfer window.

While pointing to Man Utd’s interest in Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone, it is said that it will be ‘difficult’ for the Red Devils to sign him in January, and their actual ‘priority’ is to ‘strengthen their defence’ in the next transfer window.

Manchester United ‘pushing to sign’ top target in January

Instead, the Red Devils are ‘pushing to sign’ AS Roma star Wesley, who has been deemed a ‘leading’ target for the winter transfer window.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed, exclusively, that Arsenal have shown interest in the talented right wing-back, but Man Utd have turned their attention to recruiting the 23-year-old ahead of January.

However, it is also said that Man Utd and Arsenal will find it difficult to sign Wesley in January because Roma currently have no intention of selling him in the winter, so the two clubs may be forced to wait until the summer to secure his services.

And former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has argued that the Red Devils should have targeted an ex-Chelsea star to improve their defence in the summer.

Morrison told FourFourTwo: “I still Man Utd have left themselves short after this window, and they ultimately failed to bring in a left-back.

“Crystal Palace brought in Ben Chilwell, and that would’ve been a great option. But he’s only a couple of years younger than Luke Shaw, and they probably wanted a young and hungry left-back.

“The one they really wanted was Lewis Hall at Newcastle United and were desperate to get him, so that was a big disappointment for Man United.

“I still feel they need to make improvements right along that backline with a new right-back, left-back, and probably a new centre-half too.

“In previous windows, they’ve focused on attackers first and looked at their midfield in this window. I think their focus in the next window has to be in the defensive positions.

“Those defensive weaknesses are probably why they won’t challenge to win the Premier League at this moment in time.”