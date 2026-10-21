Alejandro Garnacho: Aston Villa deal risks ‘unforeseen’ collapse as dismay over ‘selfish’ star emerges

Alejandro Garnacho could miss out on a permanent move to Aston Villa because the deal with Chelsea is ‘now in jeopardy’, according to reports.

In the summer transfer window, Garnacho joined Aston Villa from Chelsea on loan with a conditional £43m buy option, which is understood to be appearance-based.

This left-field transfer came about because Garnacho needed a home to rebuild his career after a fallout at Manchester United and a disappointing debut season at Chelsea.

However, the 22-year-old has had a poor start at Aston Villa. So far this season, he has only played 42 minutes in his four substitute appearances.

Last month, we reported that Aston Villa have shut down claims that Garnacho is already done at Villa Park, but a permanent transfer is now uncertain.

A report from Football Insider claims Garnacho staying at Aston Villa beyond this summer is ‘in jeopardy’ due to the ‘unforeseen twist’ with his lack of game time, with parent club Chelsea ‘disappointed’ with his current situation.

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Former Man Utd manager explains Alejandro Garnacho’s recent struggles

Ex-Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with Garnacho at Old Trafford, has shed light on the winger’s struggles in recent seasons.

The Dutchman has admitted that he wanted to sign Garnacho when he was recently in charge at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Ten Hag told The Athletic: “I regret where he is now.

“I told him, ‘Come to Leverkusen’. But luckily he didn’t. He wanted to stay in England. I understand, the best league, so he denied.”

Ten Hag has also revealed what needs to be done to get the best out of Garnacho.

Ten Hag added: “He’s a character, you have to manage him, but I had a strong connection with him.

“But it’s also up to him, of course, but he needs a coach, a particular coach, who will give him trust, who will give him love. He needs the love, definitely.

“But he’s an amazing player. What’s so special about him is he can run all day, high volume at really high speed, all game, back and forward.

“Sometimes his head is not on defending. So mentally, his mindset, you have to make sure he is focused and disciplined and does the job every transition, but he’s capable of doing it and attacking-wise he can go forward and do incredible things, making dribbles, finishing.

“He can do the final pass, but sometimes he’s a little bit selfish.”