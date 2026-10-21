Sunderland set to launch January bid for €60m-rated winger as Newcastle plot rival move

Sunderland are preparing to make a strong renewed push to sign Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, after making the Mozambique international their leading target during the summer.

The Black Cats were keen to bring the 25-year-old to the Premier League ahead of the new campaign, but Sporting refused to budge on their valuation, insisting that his €60million (£50.3m / $67.3m) release clause would need to be met.

Sunderland were prepared to go as high as €40million (£33.5m / $44.5m), but that was not enough to persuade the Portuguese giants to sanction his departure.

However, we understand that Sunderland have not given up on Catamo and are ready to return to the negotiating table when the transfer window reopens in January.

Sunderland have made a disappointing start to the new season, with their squad appearing to struggle to balance the demands of European football with the weekly challenges of the Premier League.

The Black Cats are determined to strengthen their options in the New Year as they look to add greater depth and quality to the squad, with Catamo remaining a leading target as they assess their January priorities.

The winger remains their top option on the right flank after the club carried out extensive work on his suitability, with their recruitment team continuing to view him as a player capable of making a significant impact on Wearside.

READ NEXT – Brentford, Sunderland plot move for award-winning Rangers star who has charmed Ibrox faithful

Sunderland face Newcastle competition for Geny Catamo

Catamo was keen on the prospect of moving to England during the summer, and that desire remains unchanged.

Crucially, though, his interest in a Premier League move has not affected his performances for Sporting, where he has continued to impress this season.

The Mozambique star has registered three goals and four assists so far, strengthening his reputation as an influential attacking option and ensuring Sunderland’s interest is unlikely to go away.

The Black Cats are now considering how best to revive their pursuit, although they know that securing a deal could prove difficult given Sporting’s firm stance and the growing competition for his signature.

Sunderland are not alone in tracking the Sporting winger, with several Premier League clubs having stepped up their interest in recent weeks.

Newcastle United have also carried out work on Catamo, meaning Sunderland could face competition from their North East rivals if they decide to formalise their interest in January.

We can also confirm that Everton, Leeds, Bournemouth and Brentford have watched the winger in recent weeks as clubs assess the market for attacking reinforcements.

That growing list of admirers could complicate Sunderland’s efforts, particularly if Sporting continue to insist on a fee close to the €60million release clause.

Nevertheless, Catamo remains the leading option on Sunderland’s radar after the club invested considerable time in assessing him during the summer.

Sunderland set to move for Sporting CP star in January

Catamo’s versatility and attacking output make him an attractive prospect, while his existing desire to test himself in England could offer Sunderland encouragement as they prepare to revisit the deal.

The Black Cats will still need to find a way to bridge the gap between their previous valuation and Sporting’s demands, but the expectation is that they will make another concerted effort when the January window opens.

Sunderland also retained an interest in Roma attacker Matias Soule as they considered alternative attacking targets, but TEAMtalk understands the Argentine is no longer an option for the club.

Soule has made an impressive start to the season under Gian Piero Gasperini, with his performances in Italy helping him earn a recall to the Argentina national team.

His progress has strengthened Roma’s position and reduced the likelihood of Sunderland pursuing a deal, leaving Catamo firmly in focus as they look towards January.

READ MORE – Newcastle: Sources deliver verdict on signing Valencia sensation in major January coup