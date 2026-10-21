Chelsea ready raid for ANOTHER Brighton star as crucial contract negotiations stall

Chelsea have joined Galatasaray in the hunt for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari, TEAMtalk understands, with contract negotiations between the player and the Seagulls having stalled.

The 23-year-old Sweden international has emerged as one of Brighton’s most important players under Fabian Hurzeler, attracting growing interest as uncertainty surrounds his long-term future at the Amex Stadium.

Ayari’s current contract expires at the end of the season, although Brighton have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the club have yet to activate that clause, despite the expectation from the player’s camp that they will do so.

TEAMtalk understands Brighton and Ayari have been discussing fresh terms since before the summer, but negotiations have encountered difficulties, leaving the door open for rival clubs to explore a potential move.

Chelsea are among those alerted to the situation, with the Blues now monitoring a player who is particularly well known to their sporting director, Paul Winstanley.

Winstanley previously worked as Brighton’s head of scouting before leaving the club in November 2022 and played a significant role in identifying Ayari as a talent.

Now, the Chelsea chief is once again keeping tabs on the midfielder as the Stamford Bridge club assess their options ahead of future transfer windows.

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Chelsea plotting another raid on Brighton

Chelsea have developed a strong track record of recruiting from Brighton in recent years, with more than a dozen players and staff making the move between the clubs.

Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro are among the notable players to have made the switch, while Danny Welbeck made the move in the summer.

Ayari is now another name on Chelsea’s radar, although they face competition for his signature as we are told a number of Premier League clubs are watching him closely – but the strongest interest could emerge from the continent.

We understand Galatasaray remain keen on the midfielder after showing interest during the summer. The Turkish giants are continuing to monitor developments as they look to establish whether an opportunity to secure his services could emerge.

Galatasaray have also continued to monitor Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, but Ayari has emerged as an alternative target – who is younger and cheaper than the Portuguese star.

Saudi Pro League clubs have also made enquiries, with Ayari’s impressive performances making him an increasingly attractive prospect in the market.

Seagulls facing difficult situation as Ayari interest grows

Ayari has registered two assists in Brighton’s opening six games and has become a central figure in the way Hurzeler’s side operate.

Brighton have made a fantastic start to the campaign and are mounting an unlikely challenge for a place in the Premier League’s top four, with Ayari playing a major role in their progress.

His influence extends beyond his direct goal contributions, with the Swede acting as a creative fulcrum and helping drive much of the Seagulls’ best football.

That importance creates a difficult situation for Brighton. They will be keen to retain a player who has become integral to Hurzeler’s plans, but the unresolved contract situation could increase the pressure to reach an agreement.

The option to extend Ayari’s existing deal provides the club with a potential means of protecting his value, although it remains unclear when they intend to exercise it.

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