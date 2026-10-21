£110.5m Carrick mistake ‘staggering’ as Man Utd warned against LaLiga raid

It is ‘staggering’ that Michael Carrick has decided against using Benjamin Sesko or Joshua Zirkzee as his first-choice striker this season, according to Ally McCoist, with the pundit also reacting to speculation Manchester United might sign a LaLiga centre-forward.

Zirkzee became the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford in July 2024 when Man Utd paid Bologna £36.5million for his services. The following summer, United spent a further £74m on fellow striker Sesko.

However, Carrick has largely preferred to use either Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo as his starting No 9 so far this term.

Sesko mainly had to settle for a role as an impact substitute before missing United’s last four matches due to a recurring shin injury.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has yet to feature for more than 40 minutes in a single game this season.

Mbeumo has scored in each of United’s last two league matches while operating as a central striker, yet McCoist is still concerned about their lack of elite goalscoring options at the top of the pitch.

“It’s staggering that Manchester United haven’t been playing an out-and-out centre forward,” he told talkSPORT Bet.

“I know Benjamin Sesko has had injury problems, but you look at the success United had with Cole, Yorke, Sheringham, Solskjaer, or later with Ronaldo, Tevez, and Rooney.

“They always had players who guaranteed goals.”

Recent reports in the Spanish media have claimed United are monitoring Troy Parrott ahead of potential transfer talks for the Real Betis striker.

McCoist added: “I’m not sure Troy Parrott is the complete answer, but United need to address it. The issue is whether United can shop in the Van Nistelrooy, Harry Kane, or Haaland bracket anymore.

“If you’re a world-class number nine today, you’re looking at City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Bayern Munich before Manchester United because you’ve got a better chance of winning trophies.

“So do United need an out-and-out goalscorer? Yes.

Centre-forward a ‘major problem’ for Man Utd

“I’d like to see Sesko fit and get a run of games because there are goals in him, but it’s a major problem they need to solve.”

So far, Sesko has managed 14 goals in 38 appearances for United. The Slovenian is viewed as a player with top-class potential, and the fact he is 23 years old means he still has time to develop into an elite striker.

United have been searching for an experienced striker to replace Zirkzee and help Sesko out, with Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta one player linked.

However, United have failed to land any such striker. They could address that issue in January, as Zirkzee is expected to move on amid interest from Everton and several Italian clubs.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that three senior United stars are facing uncertain futures as INEOS plot another rebuild.