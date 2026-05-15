A former Manchester United coach has urged the Red Devils NOT to proceed with the shock signing of Kylian Mbappe who has reached a decision on his future at Real Madrid.

Mbappe is a problem that so far, doesn’t appear to have an answer. He is arguably the greatest player of his generation and throughout his career, has operated at roughly a goal every game.

However, while PSG dominated in France while Mbappe was in situ, they could never get over the line in the Champions League.

Since defecting to Real Madrid, PSG have won Europe’s premier competition and are heavy favourites to go back-to-back by defeating Arsenal in this year’s final.

Madrid, meanwhile, are resigned to a rare trophlyess season. And after winning two of the previous three Champions Leagues prior to Mbappe’s arrival, they’ve not made it past the quarter-finals since he joined.

A petition to get Mbappe out of Real Madrid now has in excess of 73 million signatures. He also brought the club into disrepute on Thursday night when claiming interim manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, personally told him he’s fourth choice striker at best right now.

Soon after, Arbeloa insisted Mbappe’s claims were not true, and that the Frenchman had effectively lied, or at the very least wilfully misinterpreted what was actually said.

There are very few clubs in world football who could satisfy Mbappe’s wage demands, his ego, and also pay what Real Madrid would demand on the open market.

Man Utd are one of the few, but according to former United coach, Rene Meulensteen, the Red Devils should resist the temptation to sign Mbappe who would do more harm than good at Old Trafford.

Man Utd should avoid Kylian Mbappe like the plague

“Man United should steer clear of Kylian Mbappe for one reason, Mbappe is not a team player,” Meulensteen said (as quoted by UnitedInFocus)

“That’s the whole problem with Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr is not a team player.

“Those are the players that would never ever feature under somebody like Luis Enrique. And Pep Guardiola, when he started in Barcelona. Because they have got a very straightforward policy, which is about doing the work that you need to do upfront.

“Every pressing action filters down to the midfield and the defence, making everything so much easier. But if you haven’t got that discipline and work rate it doesn’t work.

“To me, it’s not a surprise that Mbappe left PSG with Lionel Messi and Neymar and then they won the Champions League. They were not ready to do what the team needed physically.

“So I would be very, very much against Mbappe at United because they have good hardworking team players and it would be moving away from that.”

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Kylian Mbappe transfer decision reached

Jose Mourinho is the incoming manager at Real Madrid, with club president, Florentino Perez, believing the Portuguese possesses the character and gravitas to wrestle his club back under control.

Mourinho has no desire to see Mbappe leave, nor does Perez who despite his advancing age (he’s 79), is still the final port of call for every major decision at Real.

Furthermore, Mbappe has no intention of calling it quits on Los Blancos either.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano after the 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night, Mbappe said regarding his future: “Why? What? No. I’m not leaving.”

Mbappe was heavily jeered by the Bernabeu crowd during the contest, though is clearly in no mood to let that define his Real Madrid career.

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